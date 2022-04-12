ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Freshman Corey Floyd Jr. transferring from the UConn men’s basketball program

By Paul Doyle
Norwalk Hour
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UConn men’s basketball team is losing another player to the transfer portal. A UConn source confirmed that freshman Corey Floyd Jr. is leaving the program. Floyd was part of the 2022 recruiting class, but he graduated from high school early and reclassified before joining UConn in...

