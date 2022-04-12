Commissioners allocate $2M in federal funds to YWCA renovation

In a time when the YWCA of Northwest Ohio is trying to renovate its downtown Toledo headquarters, the effort soon will be bolstered by $2 million in federal funding.

The Board of Lucas County commissioners announced at a news conference Tuesday they were lending a hand to the YWCA’s capital campaign fund by allocating the federal money. The funding is from the $83 million the county received from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act last year. The campaign fund, which has been in existence for more than a year, was created with the purpose of funding in small and large ways renovations to the 68-year-old central Toledo building on Jefferson Avenue.

While regular building maintenance will be on the agenda, according to directors, the ultimate goal of the project is to raise $14 to $15 million for a full-faced renovation that would greatly expand the number of individuals the center can help and house at any given time. They would increase the number of available rooms from 17 to 44 by filling in the building’s old pool and extending from there.

Diane Friedman, chairman of the YWCA of Northwest Ohio board of directors, said the journey to fund the project has seen dollars come from many different places although every cent counts, and the new county funding is no different.

“We’ve been fortunate to partner with the ProMedica Foundation, who is helping lead and manage the campaign, as well as our board of directors and our co-chairs,” Ms. Friedman said. “It’s been an amazing experience to see the community come together for us in so many different ways.”

“It’s about dignity and just creating a dignified space for all the clients we serve and the healers on our staff,” Ms. Friedman said. “It’s also about taking a building and reusing it. Like we are not tearing it down and starting somewhere else, we are taking a structure in the central city and improving it, and making it better. It will be a showpiece when it is done.”

Lucas County commissioners Pete Gerken, Gary Byers, and Tina Skeldon Wozniak were present Tuesday to announce the donation. The commissioners contended that the breadth of dollars the federal government gave the county allowed the ability to tackle a variety of areas.

“We had money to spend and we felt this was one of the most significant ways to spend it,” Mr. Gerken said. “We spent a lot of money in town for fun stuff like the convention centers and hotels but we can’t just spend our money there we have to spend it on the community and places of need.”

Attention was also called to the positive community and justice system benefits of having a strong shelter and institution such as the YWCA.

“We have to recognize not only the good things in the community, but the things that need help,” said Mr. Byers, president of the county commission. “Victims of domestic violence are at their most vulnerable when they leave a perpetrator. They are at risk and they have very little to take with them. So having a place where they can come with their children and receive housing and necessary support is something that is important.”

In his decades of experience as a municipal court judge, Mr. Byers said that he noticed that the domestic violence cases he heard were frequent and he feels that taking steps to root out domestic violence could have far-reaching effects on other crimes.

“Over the pandemic, we saw an increase in domestic violence cases,” he said. “That is the kind of case that can lead most to a homicide and we want to avoid that. By providing safe housing, the ‘Y’ is taking steps to keep people alive and keep people safe, it is one of those things that you can do, put these victims in a safe environment.”

Officials said that the YWCA is close to its target dollar amount for the campaign and leaders are going to wait until they cross the $14 to $15 million threshold before they formally start their project.