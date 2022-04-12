ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, MS

LSU Men’s Golf finish tied for third at Mossy Oak Collegiate

By Aileen Hnatiuk
 1 day ago

West Point, Miss. — The LSU men’s golf team shot a 4-under 284 third round to finish the Mossy Oak Collegiate, held at the Mossy Oak Golf Club, tied for 3 rd place at 10-under 854 (289-281-284) for the tournament.

Final Scoring

Second Round
The Tigers opened the day by finishing the final few holes of their second rounds that was halted Monday evening due to darkness. Nicholas Arcement completed a 5-under 67 round that saw him grab a season-high seven birdies in one round. Cohen Trolio carded a 2-under 70 round while Drew Doyle and Michael Sanders both finished at even par 72 to round out LSU’s second round score to a 7-under 281. Garrett Barber had the drop score as he finished at 1-over 73.

Third Round
Arcement put in a steady 1-under 71 performance in the final round to take his final score to 3-under 213 and a finish of tied for 9 th place on the individual leaderboard, his 3 rd top ten finish of the season. Sanders and Trolio finished only one stroke behind at 2-under 214 and tied for 12 th place as they shot a 3-under 69 and 2-under 70 in the final round, respectively. Doyle’s 2-over 74 was the final score counted towards the team’s 4-under 284 as he finished the tournament tied for 41 st place at 3-over 219 while Barber carded a 4-over 76 final round to finish at 2-over 218 and tied in 37 th place.

No. 3-ranked Vanderbilt claimed the team title with a 25-under 839 (280-280-279) performance while the Commodores’ own Gordon Sargent claimed medalist honors with a 12-under 204.

Up Next
The first round of the SEC Championships is set to start on Wednesday, April 20 th , at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

(Press release via LSU Athletics)

Louisiana State University
Golf
Sports
LSU head coach on opposing SEC stadiums: “It feels like Rocky IV”

LSU Baseball head coach Jay Johnson is impressed with the hostile environments his squad travels to in SEC play. “It feels like Rocky IV,” Johnson said, ahead of a road trip to play against the Arkansas Razorbacks. “You know, when Rocky goes to Russia and fights Drago — I’m sure Arkansas will be the same way.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tuesday’s LSU Baseball game vs Lamar postponed

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU-Lamar baseball game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area. LSU officials will work to schedule a make-up game to be played later this season. LSU’s next game will be on Thursday in Fayetteville, Ark., as the Tigers […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
