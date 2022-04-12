ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Duluth Pack kicks off Arbor Day campaign to plant more trees

By Molly Wasche
cbs3duluth.com
 1 day ago

DULUTH, MN-- "Buy A Pack, We Give Back," launched Tuesday as Arbor Day is approaching. For every Duluth Pack manufactured product sold company-wide, the apparel company and the Minnesota DNR will plant a tree in Northern Minnesota....

www.cbs3duluth.com

