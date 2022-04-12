ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 12 new deaths, 1,712 new cases

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHcM1_0f7GDtGI00

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 1,712 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 684
  • 5-9 years: 605
  • 10-14 years: 639
  • 15-19 years: 1,056
  • 20-29 years: 3,829
  • 30-39 years: 2,208
  • 40-49 years: 1,706
  • 50-59 years: 1,544
  • 60-69 years: 1,157
  • 70-79 years: 622
  • 80+ years: 343

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 40,660 new tests were performed with an overall of 42,927,883 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 11,656 new individuals have tested positive with 4,522,732 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.42%

Hospitalizations:

There are 262 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 33 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 148 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 102 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,712
  • Total Cases: 1,580,245
  • New Deaths: 12
  • Total Deaths: 19,049

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 270
  • Total Cases: 135,904
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 1,117

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,339,220
  • Booster doses administered: 2,958,849

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 8.7% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 88
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 133,434
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,781

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 28
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 28,019
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 7
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,699
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 22
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 23,451
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 371

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 1,839 new cases in the last week with a total of 77,783 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 153,645 new tests reported with a total of 15,268,124.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Sharee B.

Tennessee Nurse Overrides Medication System and Leaves Patient with Deadly Paralysis

A Tennessee-based nurse, RaDonda Vaught, was caring for a patient one day when the time came to administer medication in preparation for an MRI procedure. However, when it came time to administer the patient's medication, for the purposes of making her more comfortable throughout the procedure, she ultimately made a decision that would permanently change the course of her patients' life.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Age Group
WPRI 12 News

Massachusetts to stop housing inmates at notorious prison

WALPOLE, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts Department of Correction, citing falling incarceration rates and enormous maintenance costs, plans to stop housing inmates at one of its oldest and most notorious prisons. The department said in a statement Thursday that housing operations at the maximum security MCI-Cedar Junction prison in Walpole will be phased out in […]
WALPOLE, MA
WCAX

Police: Source of DNA in Brianna Maitland investigation identified

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say advanced forensic genetic genealogy has helped identify the source of DNA found as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Brianna Maitland 18 years ago. Maitland disappeared on March 19, 2004. The 17-year-old had left her job at the Black Lantern Inn...
WATERBURY, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy