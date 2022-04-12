ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Martin County Sheriff looking for suspect in violent armed robbery at local convenience store

By Cyndi
treasurecoast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMartin County Sheriff looking for suspect in violent armed robbery at local convenience store. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff is looking for suspect that participated in a violent armed...

www.treasurecoast.com

Comments / 1

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Do you recognize this armed robbery suspect?

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. Police said at 6:45 p.m. on March 13, an armed assailant approached a person sitting in their car at a laundromat located at 1222 Bronson Way North, placed a gun to the person’s head and told them to get out.
RENTON, WA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
WTOK-TV

Armed robbery suspect in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Michael D. Dooley was taken into custody at 2 p.m. Wednesday at his home. Dooley is accused of holding up the Shell station at 5200 Highway 493 Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. Investigators said the suspect came into the store armed with a gun and demanded money. He drove away in a white Nissan heading north on Highway 493.
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
Martin County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Convenience Store#Cove#The Martin County Sheriff#Martin County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Police: Man Tried To Rape Woman Inside Miami Walmart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after police said he tried to rape a woman inside a Walmart store in Miami. Police said it happened Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart on the 3200 block of NW 79th Street. The said Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, of Miami Gardens, approached a woman from behind, pulled her dress up and began grabbing her. That is when police said the victim turned and he pushed her to the ground. The victim began screaming for help when Harvey ripped off her underwear while grabbing her, according to the arrest report. A video that was posted on social media shows as other shoppers come to her rescue. The video shows one man on top of Harvey as other shoppers jump in to help. The good Samaritans held Harvey until police arrived. Harvey was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police officers. He is now facing sexual battery charges. Harvey was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by Harvey to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.
MIAMI, FL
The Charleston Press

White elderly man used racial slurs and the N-word insulting Black restaurant worker, the worker fatally punched the “unsympathetic victim”, but it won’t serve jail time

Black restaurant worker had faced charges following the last year’s incident when he punched an elderly man, who later fell on the floor and died, after the customer racially insulted him using the N-word being furious due to restaurant’s poor service. Almost a year later, the suspect pleaded guilty and was sentenced for the incident, but won’t serve jail time.
SOCIETY
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy