City offices to close on Good Friday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced on Tuesday that multiple city operations will be closed on Good Friday.

According to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo, most city offices will be closed on Friday, April 15th in observance of Good Friday.

Here is a list of City services with modified schedules for Good Friday:

COVID Reporting

The City will issue the weekly COVID-19 report on Thursday, April 14th.

Fort Concho

Fort Concho’s Visitor’s Center will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Good Friday and the fort will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m on Easter Sunday. Self-guided tours will be available all weekend.

Nature Center

The San Angelo Nature Center will host its Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 16th at 2:00 p.m.

Trash Service

There will be no interruption in trash pickup or landfill operations on Good Friday.

WIC

The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) offices will be closed on Thursday, April 14th, and Friday, April 15th.

City Office Closures

Animal Services & Animal Shelter

City Hall and the Community Development Building

City Hall Annex

Fairmont Cemetary’s business offices

Municipal Airport

Parks and Recreation offices

San Angelo – Tom Green County Health Department

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

Station 618 amd Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.