ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

City offices to close on Good Friday

By Jeff Caldwell
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22f0VC_0f7GCw1600

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced on Tuesday that multiple city operations will be closed on Good Friday.

According to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo, most city offices will be closed on Friday, April 15th in observance of Good Friday.

Here is a list of City services with modified schedules for Good Friday:

COVID Reporting

The City will issue the weekly COVID-19 report on Thursday, April 14th.

Fort Concho

Fort Concho’s Visitor’s Center will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Good Friday and the fort will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m on Easter Sunday. Self-guided tours will be available all weekend.

Nature Center

The San Angelo Nature Center will host its Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 16th at 2:00 p.m.

Trash Service

There will be no interruption in trash pickup or landfill operations on Good Friday.

WIC

The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) offices will be closed on Thursday, April 14th, and Friday, April 15th.

City Office Closures

  • Animal Services & Animal Shelter
  • City Hall and the Community Development Building
  • City Hall Annex
  • Fairmont Cemetary’s business offices
  • Municipal Airport
  • Parks and Recreation offices
  • San Angelo – Tom Green County Health Department
  • Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers
  • Station 618 amd Santa Fe Crossing senior centers
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo COVID-19 report: April 8, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 7 days. New positive cases are released as part of a weekly report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, April 8, 2022 As of last […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

What To Do in San Angelo over Easter Weekend

Here are some events going on in San Angelo and surrounding areas over Easter Weekend! Thursday April 14 – Pictures with the Easter Bunny at Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom ( 5p.m. – 6:30 p.m.) Saturday April 16 – Easter Family Clay Day at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (10 a.m. – […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
CBS19

Smith County Road 192 to close Thursday, Friday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Old Noonday Road in Smith County will be closed this Thursday and Friday as crews work to install drainage culverts. The road, also known as Smith County Road 192, will be closed from CR 193 (Taylor Road) to West Grande Boulevard. According to Smith County,...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Sports
San Angelo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Sports
Effingham Radio

Dieterich Village Hall Will Be Closed Friday

Dieterich Village Hall will be closed on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in order to start the moving process to new Village Hall. Normal office hours will resume at old Village Hall on Wednesday, March 30th. Payments and paperwork may be dropped anytime in the drop box right of the front door.
DIETERICH, IL
107-3 KISS-FM

Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad

I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Ray
KLST/KSAN

Two vehicle collision on U.S. 277 south of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety, Tom Green County Sheriffs, San Angelo fire Department and the Wall Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two vehicle collision on U.S. 277 just south of San Angelo. Traffic is currently down to one lane in both directions. This is an ongoing investigation, we will have […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Fatality reported in early morning wreck on U.S. 67

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – At around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18th, Texas Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. 67, approximately 5 miles out of San Angelo. According to DPS, Luis Serrano, age 26 of San Angelo, was pronounced deceased. Serrano was driving a Ford Focus into oncoming traffic […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Fire near Ruidoso forcing evacuations

RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) – A wind-driven fire just east of Ruidoso in the Homestead Loop neighborhood has consumed at least one property and forced evacuations in the surrounding area. According to the Village of Ruidoso Facebook page, the fire started near McBride Drive, but has jumped to Gavilan Canyon Road. The fire was spreading north […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Friday#Parks And Recreation#Covid#Visitor S Center#Nature Center#Santa Fe Crossing
KLST/KSAN

Woman who sat on mother in prayer indicted for manslaughter

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman arrested by Burkburnett police in February for allegedly sitting on her mother until she suffocated has now been indicted for manslaughter. According to an obituary from November 2021, the deceased woman, Gloria Farmer, was the mother of the suspect, Gloria Jordan, and that Jordan was a pastor. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KWTX

Catfish to return to Neighborhood Fishin’ Lakes in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Parks and Wildlife Neighborhood Fishin’ Lakes will begin soon. Starting the week of April 15, TPWD will begin stocking thousands of catfish at 18 Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes, including five in Dallas-Fort Worth, four in the Houston area, two each in Austin and San Antonio, and one each in Amarillo, College Station, San Angelo, Waco and Wichita Falls.
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy