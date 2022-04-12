ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Some strong storms headed to our area Tuesday

KCEN TV NBC 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThunderstorm warnings and tornado...

www.kcentv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Severe Storms Possible VERY Early Wednesday AM

A very powerful storm system will push a warm front through the area later Tuesday, followed quickly by a cold front late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. We are tracking the potential for a few strong to severe storms, mainly from 12 AM - 5 AM Wednesday. Damaging wind & a few tornadoes are the primary threats with the very quick-moving storms early Wednesday morning. Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online as the ABC 6 Weather Team will be tracking the storms all-night/morning long, keeping you up-to-date, as well as safe before, during, & after the storms!
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Severe storms late Wednesday to Thursday, tornadoes possible

Meterologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:. The dangerous storm system that has been tracking east across the deep south, will begin its arrival in our area starting Wednesday. We'll kick off the day dry but showers will build after lunchtime from west to east. It'll be nice and warm before the rain arrives, highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Severe storms possible in some areas Friday

Friday will have some severe storms in certain areas but overall a nice day. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Severe thunderstorms remain possible early Friday morning and may impact your morning commute. Threats include…
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK

Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon

Bryan Hughes has your midday forecast update. Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon. Severe storms leave residents to clean up the aftermath. Man’s Blevins and Harless make All-State rosters. Severe storms wind down and temperatures drop for …. What else did the state provide Guard members?. How...
MASON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy