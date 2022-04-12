Adjustable-rate mortgages, explained

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. More than any other demographic, millennials have been eschewing homeownership for years, with one in five members of the generation planning to rent forever. But if delaying buying a home was once a lifestyle choice, 2022’s strained housing market has turned it into a brutal reality.

HOUSE RENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO