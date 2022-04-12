Man experiencing emotional crisis on rooftop rescued

First responders rescued a man who was having an emotional crisis on the rooftop of the Bethany House on Monday afternoon.

First responders rescued a man who was experiencing an emotional crisis on top of the roof of the Bethany House, authorities said.

Laredo police officers responded on Monday afternoon to a report of a man on the rooftop of Bethany House on 817 Hidalgo St. First officers on the scene encountered a man in his 30s experiencing an emotional crisis.

LPD’s Mental Health Crisis Unit arrived and attempted to de-escalate the situation and help the distressed man, authorities said. Laredo Fire Department crews assisted by deploying a ladder truck and an air rescue cushion on the side of the building.

Officers managed to get close enough to the man and used an opportunity of distraction to subdue the man and temporarily detain him, according to police. The man was not harmed. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was admitted under an emergency detention for his safety.

“Thanks to the officers assigned to this call and to the collaboration between first responders, the man was successfully saved without incident,” LPD said in a statement.