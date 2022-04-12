ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Portage, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 16:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portage, WI
City
Arpin, WI
County
Portage County, WI
County
Wood County, WI
City
Junction City, WI
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Port Edwards, WI
City
Nekoosa, WI
City
Vesper, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: McDowell Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Dickenson, Buchanan and northwestern McDowell Counties through 115 AM EDT At 1250 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Holden to Marrowbone to 6 miles southeast of Jenkins. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clintwood, Grundy, Haysi, Breaks Interstate, Davenport, John Flannagan Lake, Big Rock, Trammel, Paw Paw, Clinchco, Panther, Oakwood, Stacy, Nora, Vansant, Hurley, McClure and Roseann. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#Extreme Weather#Portage Wood#Eastern Wood And
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Covington; Crenshaw THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CRENSHAW AND NORTHEASTERN COVINGTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central Alabama.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Autauga, Coosa, Elmore, Jefferson, Lowndes, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Coosa; Elmore; Jefferson; Lowndes; Montgomery; St. Clair; Talladega SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA AUTAUGA COOSA ELMORE JEFFERSON LOWNDES MONTGOMERY ST. CLAIR TALLADEGA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BIRMINGHAM, FORT DEPOSIT, HOOVER, LOWNDESBORO, MILLBROOK, MONTGOMERY, MOODY, PELL CITY, PRATTVILLE, ROCKFORD, SYLACAUGA, TALLADEGA, AND WETUMPKA.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...East winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning around 9 AM. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural land has more than doubled in the last 1.5 feet rise. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest near 26 feet on Saturday. - Flood stage is 22 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 24.0 Wed 11 pm CD 25.4 25.8 26.0
MADISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Elmore, Montgomery, Tallapoosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central and east central Alabama. Target Area: Chambers; Elmore; Montgomery; Tallapoosa Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Pike, western Lee, eastern Elmore, Bullock, Macon, southern Tallapoosa, southwestern Chambers, eastern Montgomery and west central Russell Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1212 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Equality to Lapine. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Auburn, Opelika, Tuskegee, Tallassee, Union Springs, Camp Hill, Notasulga, Hurtsboro, Midway, Milstead, Shorter, Franklin, Waverly, Pickett, Martin Dam, Lake Tuskegee, Beans Crossroads, Guerryton, Shopton and Tuskegee National Forest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 16:07:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf is expected to slowly decrease the next couple of days and could fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...East winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Snow showers have tapered off in both coverage and intensity late this evening. Therefore, the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire at midnight. Please continue to use caution while travelling overnight as slick, snowpacked roads may be encountered in some spots.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Pleasants; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler; Wirt Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Washington, Pleasants, Calhoun, Ritchie, eastern Wirt, Tyler and Roane Counties through 130 AM EDT At 100 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Woodsfield to near Elizabeth to 9 miles northeast of Sissonville. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spencer, Harrisville, St. Marys, Middlebourne, Grantsville, Paden City, Sistersville, Pennsboro, Belmont, Arnoldsburg, North Bend State Park, Amma, Newport, Matamoras, Ellenboro, Cairo, Pullman, Friendly, Fly and Alma. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 26 and 32, and near mile marker 35. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 25 and 45. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING Some snow is still expected overnight but with additional accumulations of only 2 to 4 inches mainly in areas south of Bend.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy