Deschutes County, OR

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 17:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 09:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Roads will be slick resulting in slow and hazardous travel. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet AREAS OF HEAVY SNOW THROUGH THIS MORNING .Widespread light to moderate snow will continue over the region this morning. The heaviest snowfall this morning will be focused from Denver south to the Palmer Divide and west into the foothills and another area of heavier snow from Limon to Akron and points east. Roads will be slushy and slick through late morning, especially in the foothills and over the Palmer Divide. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination safely. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations up to three inches. * WHERE...The Southern Front Range Foothills, Boulder and the western suburbs of Denver, and Castle Rock. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...slushy and slick roads will make travel hazardous.
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
freightwaves.com

Weekend snowstorm heads for parts of the Northwest

Truckers will run into periods of heavy snow and high winds this weekend in parts of the Cascades and Rockies. More specifically, the worst conditions will likely hit the Washington Cascades and northern sections of the Rockies in Idaho and Montana. Most of the snow will accumulate above 2,500 feet in elevation from late Friday afternoon through Saturday.
MONTANA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 03:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Higher amounts will be possible over the Rampart Range. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Teller and northern El Paso Counties. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Mountain Snow Today .Winter weather conditions will occur over the Sierra Nevada mainly over higher elevations from I-80 southward. The heaviest snow will fall into this morning with snow showers continuing into the afternoon and evening. Snow levels will be below pass level and generally from 5500-6000 feet. Motorists with travel plans are encouraged to check with CalTrans for the latest road conditions. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations from 5 to 10 inches expected. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times, and travel delays. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Carry chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Drive with caution. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
AccuWeather

April snowstorm poses major threat to newborn cattle

Nearly halfway through the month of April is the heart of calving season, and for ranchers in the northern Plains, the blast of wintry weather will endanger the lives of their most fragile animals. As a springtime snowstorm barrels through a swath of the nation's midsection, some ranchers have found...
SIDNEY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 02:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches, except between 6 and 10 inches above 7,500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Traffic speeds will be reduced. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. This includes I-25 at Raton Pass. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will produce blowing and drifting snow with visibilities below one half of a mile at times.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Highlands, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Highlands; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Jemez Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Union County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING Snow will gradually end over the area this evening with only minor accumulations expected. However, areas of black ice and slick travel may redevelop as temperatures fall well below freezing. Check nmroads.com for the latest travel conditions.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM

