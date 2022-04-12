ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wallowa County by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 16:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 16:07:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf is expected to slowly decrease the next couple of days and could fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson Gusty showers will impact portions of southeastern Dickenson, southern Buchanan, McDowell and southern Wyoming Counties through 230 AM EDT At 143 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty showers extending from 6 miles southeast of Hanover to near Davenport. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Welch, Davenport, Gary, War, Northfork, Trammel, Davy, Bradshaw, Iaeger, Keystone, Anawalt, Kimball, Jolo, Oakwood, Stacy, Maybeury, Elbert, Coalwood, Avondale and Cucumber. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Dale, southwestern Henry, Coffee, Geneva and northwestern Houston Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1242 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Antioch to 12 miles west of Ariton to near New Brockton to near Elba to near Opp to 12 miles northwest of Samson to 9 miles north of Lockhart. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Daleville, Elba, Geneva, Enterprise, Headland, Dothan, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Level Plains, Slocomb, Samson, Newton, New Brockton, Ariton, Pinckard, Kinsey and Lee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#16 33 00
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 07:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Martin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Indiana, including the following county, Martin. * WHEN...Until 930 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 132 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is already occurring in Beaver Creek Valley near Shoals. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Beaver Creek Valley near Shoals is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Shoals. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 22:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central Alabama.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING Some snow is still expected overnight but with additional accumulations of only 2 to 4 inches mainly in areas south of Bend.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Elmore, Montgomery, Tallapoosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central and east central Alabama. Target Area: Chambers; Elmore; Montgomery; Tallapoosa Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Pike, western Lee, eastern Elmore, Bullock, Macon, southern Tallapoosa, southwestern Chambers, eastern Montgomery and west central Russell Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1212 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Equality to Lapine. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Auburn, Opelika, Tuskegee, Tallassee, Union Springs, Camp Hill, Notasulga, Hurtsboro, Midway, Milstead, Shorter, Franklin, Waverly, Pickett, Martin Dam, Lake Tuskegee, Beans Crossroads, Guerryton, Shopton and Tuskegee National Forest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...East winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie, Tyler, Wirt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Pleasants; Ritchie; Tyler; Wirt Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Washington, Pleasants, Calhoun, Ritchie, eastern Wirt, Tyler and Roane Counties through 130 AM EDT At 100 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Woodsfield to near Elizabeth to 9 miles northeast of Sissonville. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spencer, Harrisville, St. Marys, Middlebourne, Grantsville, Paden City, Sistersville, Pennsboro, Belmont, Arnoldsburg, North Bend State Park, Amma, Newport, Matamoras, Ellenboro, Cairo, Pullman, Friendly, Fly and Alma. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 26 and 32, and near mile marker 35. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 25 and 45. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Madison FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the following county, Madison. * WHEN...Until 330 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Indian Creek and adjacent low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 115 AM CDT, Gauge reports indicated stream levels on Indian Creek rising rapidly due to excessive runoff created by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Flooding is expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MADISON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler Gusty showers will impact portions of Calhoun, eastern Ritchie, Doddridge, Gilmer, northwestern Lewis, Braxton, central Tyler, southeastern Roane, north central Clay and western Harrison Counties through 215 AM EDT At 127 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty showers extending from near New Martinsville to near Wallback. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Glenville, Sutton, Grantsville, Salem, Pennsboro, Gassaway, West Union, Arnoldsburg, Cedar Creek State Park, Big Otter, Burnsville, Flatwoods, Sand Fork, Pullman, Auburn, Alma, Wolf Summit, Little Birch, Newberne and Sedalia. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 27 and 32, and between mile markers 35 and 86. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 42 and 72. Route 19 between mile markers 66 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Northwest Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Clay; Kanawha; Logan; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Raleigh; Roane; Wyoming Gusty showers will impact portions of eastern Kanawha, southeastern Mingo, southeastern Roane, northwestern Raleigh, eastern Logan, northwestern Wyoming, southwestern Clay, northwestern Fayette and Boone Counties through 145 AM EDT At 112 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty showers extending from near Clendenin to near Hinch. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Charleston, Pineville, Montgomery, Chesapeake, Marmet, Oceana, Belle, Clendenin, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Smithers, Man, Pratt, Van, Pinch, Gilbert Creek, Mallory, Burnwell and Hanover. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 10 and 24, and near mile marker 33. Interstate 77 in West Virginia near mile marker 96. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 63 and 95. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015 016...027...028...029...041...042...079...080...081...252 253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Timing...A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central and southwestern Alabama...and northwestern Florida. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Baldwin, Escambia, southeastern Conecuh, Covington, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1215 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles east of Gantt to 12 miles southwest of Andalusia to 4 miles east of Jay to near Stapleton. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Daphne, Warrington, Crestview, Fairhope, Gonzalez, Andalusia, Bay Minette, Atmore, Foley, Pace, Milton, Opp, Brewton, Orange Beach and Spanish Fort. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Letcher, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 14:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Floyd; Harlan; Knott; Letcher; Martin; Pike Gusty showers and embedded thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Harlan, southeastern Martin, Letcher, east central Knott, southeastern Floyd and Pike Counties through 130 AM EDT At 1238 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Chattaroy to Kimper to near Virgie to near Big Black Mountain. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Elkhorn City, Mcandrews, Marrowbone, Huddy, Belcher, Raccoon, Canada, Sidney, Zebulon and Cedarville around 1245 AM EDT. Forest Hills, Fishtrap Lake, Phyllis, Phelps, Board Tree, Kimper, Hardy and Belfry around 1250 AM EDT. Biggs, Buskirk, Fedscreek, Mouthcard and Toonerville around 1255 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Coleman, Jamboree, Majestic, Argo, Paw Paw and Woodman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015 016...027...028...029...041...042...079...080...081...252 253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Timing...A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR EASTERN BUTLER...CRENSHAW...EAST CENTRAL CONECUH AND NORTHERN COVINGTON COUNTIES At 1157 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Highland Home to 4 miles west of Rutledge to 9 miles northwest of Dozier, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Luverne, Brantley, McKenzie, Rutledge, Dozier, Glenwood, Petrey and Highland Home. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy