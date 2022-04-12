Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wallowa County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 07:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Martin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Indiana, including the following county, Martin. * WHEN...Until 930 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 132 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is already occurring in Beaver Creek Valley near Shoals. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Beaver Creek Valley near Shoals is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Shoals. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MARTIN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO