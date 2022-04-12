ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea ratings: Rudiger and James sensational but Kante struggles again as brave Blues cruelly lose to Real Madrid

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

CHELSEA produced a top performance but it was not enough to beat a Real Madrid side that just knows how to win.

There were a number of standout displays with Antonio Rudiger, Mateo Kovacic and Reece James the pick of the bunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wjl1O_0f7GC5lC00
Antonio Rudiger headed in Chelsea's second and was a powerhouse throughout Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YcyJZ_0f7GC5lC00
Mason Mount curled in a brilliant finish to put his side 1-0 up in the 15th minute Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26g1Na_0f7GC5lC00
Timo Werner thought he had scored Chelsea's winner before Real Madrid equalised on aggregate Credit: Reuters

Mason Mount continued his good form with a stylish finish before crossing in from a corner to assist Antonio Rudiger.

Timo Werner then produced a brilliant solo goal to put Chelsea 3-0 up and it was a well deserved lead.

Chelsea even had a Marcos Alonso strike ruled out for handball before Werner struck but Real managed to dig their way out of a hole.

A sublime cross from Luka Modric allowed Rodrygo to equalise on aggregate before Karim Benzema popped up in extra-time to head in a winner.

Here is how SunSport's Kealan Hughes rated the Chelsea display.

Edouard Mendy - 6

One good save of note to keep out a Toni Kroos free-kick.

Could do nothing about either goal with both Rodrygo and Benzema finishing well after being left in too much space.

Reece James - 9

Started on the right-hand side of central defence and got done by a lovely bit of skill by Vinicius Jr early on.

But he did not let a booking affect him and did an outstanding job of containing the tricky Brazilian.

He supported Ruben Loftus-Cheek well with much of Chelsea's good play coming down their right flank - and came close to scoring with a snapshot in the second half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027MyB_0f7GC5lC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uaHus_0f7GC5lC00

Thiago Silva - 7

Kept Real dangerman Karim Benzema quiet for the most part and provided the experience and leadership required in the absence of captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

He did, however, play a weak ball out from defence which resulted in Real's winner - though he could blame N'Golo Kante for not reacting quickly enough.

Antonio Rudiger - 9

Had a relatively comfortable night with Real offering little in attack until going 3-0 down.

He powered home a header from a corner to level things up on aggregate and also made an amazing last-ditch interception to stop Vinicius going through on goal.

Could have kept a closer eye on Benzema when he scored his extra-time winner.

Marcos Alonso - 7

Will feel rightly aggrieved after his goal was ruled out for handball after a consultation with VAR.

Got into the game more as it progressed but could have been a little tighter to Rodrygo when he scored Real's equaliser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TxScp_0f7GC5lC00
Thomas Tuchel's gameplan worked perfectly before Real's fightback Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCYOF_0f7GC5lC00
Karim Benzema proved to be the difference again with an extra-time winner Credit: Getty

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6

A bold move from Tuchel to pick the midfielder at right wing-back but he provided a threat with some powerful runs from deep.

Faded as the game went on but continued to help James deal with Vinicius.

N'Golo Kante - 5

An improvement on his first leg performance when he was substituted at half-time but still a little sloppy in possession at times.

Never was that more evident when he carelessly lost the ball in the build-up to Real's first goal - allowing Carlo Ancelotti's side to find that all-important aggregate equaliser.

Arguably a little to blame for Real's winner too as he was a little flat-footed when waiting to receive Silva's pass out from the back, with Vinicius breaking before assisting Benzema for the winner.

Matteo Kovacic - 8

He was the heartbeat of Chelsea's midfield as Blues dominated possession at the Bernabeu.

Kept his side ticking over and dominated a Real midfield consisting of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro - a complete reverse of the first leg.

Mason Mount - 8

Finished off a brilliant Chelsea move in spectacular fashion to give his team the lead in the 15th minute.

Also provided the corner for Rudiger's goal and never stopped pressing when Real were on the ball.

Timo Werner - 8

Assisted Mount for the opening goal and posed a threat not just with his pace but with his running on the ball.

Was quieter in the second half until he scored a stunning solo effort, beating two players before firing past Thibaut Courtois.

Kai Havertz - 7

Quiet in the first half despite all of Chelsea's possession but his movement caused problems and allowed space for Mount and Werner to exploit.

Could have done a little better with a half chance when played through in the second half by Mount.

He also missed a fantastic chance with a free header late on in extra-time.

Subs

Christian Pulisic (for Werner, 83') - 5

Had two golden chances to win it late on in normal time but twice volleyed over the bar from close range.

Hakim Ziyech (for Kante, 100') - 4

Booked not long after coming on and did not make the impact Tuchel hoped for when he decided to bring him on.

Jorginho (for Kovacic, 105') - 6

Saw plenty of the ball but was unable to create anything with Real sitting deep in defence for the second half of extra-time.

The ball fell to him nicely twice in the box but his first effort was blocked and the second he dragged wide.

Saul Niguez (for Loftud-Cheek, 105') - 4

Like Jorginho he came on at a time of desperation for Chelsea but failed to influence the game in any capacity.

