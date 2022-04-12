ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Disneyland nighttime spectaculars return next week with new themed treats, souvenirs

By Nouran Salahieh
KTLA
KTLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIoao_0f7GC4sT00

Nighttime spectaculars are coming back to Disneyland Resort next week and the theme park is celebrating with new themed treats and souvenirs.

The Main Street Electrical Parade, World of Color, and the Disneyland Forever fireworks show will be back on April 22 . Another popular offering, Fantasmic!, is set to return on May 28.

The electric parade would be celebrating its 50th anniversary upon its return to Disneyland park, and the theme park is adding new elements to the show to celebrate.

Disney fans will once again be able to enjoy the spectaculars while munching on new themed treats. Here are some of the offerings and dining packages to expect:

New light-up parade souvenirs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pik3D_0f7GC4sT00
The Light-up Turtle Premium Sipper and the Light-up Elliott Dragon Premium Bucket. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Throughout the summer season, there will be parade-themed, light-up Elliott the Dragon popcorn buckets and Spinning Turtle sippers available throughout Disneyland Park.

The premium new souvenirs, which will likely become highly-sought after collectible items, will be sold while supplies last, the company said. Disney is limiting sales to two per person.

Foods available at Disneyland Park:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WCXs6_0f7GC4sT00
The Blueberry Looks Good on You churro from Disneyland’s Hub Churro cart.(David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Blueberry-flavored sugar-dusted churros and blueberry cheesecake dipping sauce will also be available at the Hub Churro Cart.

The Town Square Churro Cart will be offering another new churro option: a colorful, sugar-dusted churro with fruit drizzle and rainbow candy.

At the Fantasyland Theatre and Small World popcorn carts, guests can get colorful sweet kettle corn combined with butter-flavored popcorn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KX9UZ_0f7GC4sT00
The Linzer cookie from Disneyland’s Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe.(David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

At Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, foodies can try a Parade Macaron, filled with honey buttercream and lemon curd, and topped with rainbow sprinkles and parade drum decoration.

The cafe also offers linzer cookies and white chocolate-dipped dark chocolate brownies with sugar gems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S1BRu_0f7GC4sT00
The Mine Cart Brownie available at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

At the Plaza Inn, guests can also try the Parade Confetti Bundt Cake with blue sopapilla filling, a cream cheese glaze, and parade chocolate décor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nSik_0f7GC4sT00
The Electric Relish Dog available at the Refreshment Corner in Disneyland. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Guests looking for savory snacks can try the new Electric Relish Dog, an all-beef hot dog with bacon, mustard cheese sauce, electric relish, and sport peppers from the Refreshment Corner. Firefly Chips are also available at the location.

At the Red Rose Taverne, the “Pineapple Night Light” will be available. It’s a fresh pineapple purée and Sprite with a glow cube.

To cool down, guests can try the Uni-cone at Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor. The banana, cherry and pistachio ice cream is served in a white chocolate-dipped waffle cone with sprinkles.

Dining packages with parade views

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9mLm_0f7GC4sT00
The World of Color Dessert Party available at Paradise Gardens Park. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

There will also be dining packages with reserved viewing of select spectacular events.

Starting next week, guests will be able to reserve a spot at the World of Color Dessert Party at Disney California Adventure park for $84 per guest. It features a selection of drinks, desserts and appetizers, which can be enjoyed from a waterfront Paradise Gardens Park reserved seating area.

At Disneyland park, guests can buy the Main Street Electrical Parade Dining Package at Plaza Inn. This package can be booked starting Thursday for $40 per adult and $25 per child. It comes with reserved viewing for the nighttime parade and comfort foods like fried chicken, mac and cheese, and cheesecake.

Meanwhile, the World of Color Dining Package offers holders a choice of either a three-course meal at Wine Country Trattoria or a buffet at Storytellers Café at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa.

The three-course meal at Wine Country Trattoria including dishes like chicken parmesan, fettuccine alfredo, salmon, roasted vegetable lasagna and tiramisu.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Inmate at Adelanto detention center kills another inmate inside cell: Sheriff

An inmate was killed in an assault in his Adelanto detention cell on Monday, officials said. Just before 2:30 p.m., deputies at the High Desert Detention Center discovered an inmate, Jesse Lobato, assaulting another inmate, Henry Guerrero, inside a cell, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Staff and medical personnel […]
ADELANTO, CA
KTLA

Overdosing man saved by sheriff’s deputies during traffic stop in Santa Barbara County

A man who was having an overdose was saved by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies who administered the anti-opioid overdose medication naloxone during a traffic stop. The traffic stop happened April 5 on Highway 101, west of Goleta, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle for a traffic […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Completely Gone for Good, Final Signs Removed

The cruel, and somewhat drawn-out death of Stitch's Great Escape at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is mercifully at an end after park staff removed the final sign for the attraction. Stitch's Great Escape, which was just a kid-friendly retheming of the ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter at Tomorrowland, has been closed since 2018. There have long been rumors of a Wreck-It Ralph attraction replacing it.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disneyland Park#Souvenir#Theme Park#World Of Color#Fantasmic#The Hub Churro Cart
DoYouRemember?

The Popular Disney Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride Is Closed This Spring

One of Disneyland‘s most popular attractions is closed for the time being. On their official website, Disneyland in California announced that the Pirates of the Caribbean ride will be closed from March 14, 2022, until “early summer.” The Pirates of the Caribbean ride is one of the most beloved rides at both Disneyland and Disney World.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Park Pass Availability Reduced for April, Magic Kingdom Unavailable Most Dates

UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. this afternoon, the Annual Passholder Park Pass availability calendar has been updated with more availability. See the update here for more information. Walt Disney World Annual Passholders awoke this morning to find the available park pass selections drastically reduced in comparison to yesterday. Overnight, Disney...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Brings Back Something Some Felt Was Gone for Good

Some parts of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report World sit on the bleeding edge of technology. Certainly "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disney's Hollywood Studios and "Pandora: The World of Avatar" at Animal Kingdom bring theme-park visitors some amazing advancements in ride technology while offering fully immersive experiences.
TRAVEL
DoYouRemember?

Are Walt Disney World Guests Done With The Famous Park?

There have been a lot of complaints coming in about Walt Disney World from unhappy guests, and this bears asking the question—are guests done with Disney for good? Spencer Wright, a writer with WDWinfo.com, has been speculating this since 2019, noting that more and more guests had been complaining of a decline in their overall experience.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

‘The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle’ Returns Tonight at Universal Studios Hollywood

The projection show, “The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle,” will be returning tonight at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood. “Celebrate the four Hogwarts™ houses as they are brought to life in a stunning spectacle of dazzling lights and music when The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts™ Castle returns for select dates. Watch in awe from Hogsmeade™ village as projections are cast against the majestic backdrop of Hogwarts™ castle inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™.”
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Closing at 5 PM on Wednesday, April 6

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be closing early at 5:00 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, April 6, 2022 for a private event. As a result, table-service restaurants will close starting at 4:30 p.m., and live shows will end early. “Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage” will have its last performance at 4:00 p.m. “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration” will have its last performance at 4:30 p.m. “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!” will have its last performance at 4:30 p.m. The Pixar Pals Motorcade will have its last performance at 3:50 p.m.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

One of Disneyland's Most Popular Rides Will Remain Closed Until at Least This Summer

One of the most iconic rides in all of Disneyland is currently closed, and sadly it appears as though the attraction will remain closed for a couple more months, at least. Pirates of the Caribbean was closed for refurbishments on March 14th, and there was initially no word as to how long that closure would last. When the initial closure was put on the calendar back in February, the ride calendar only lasted through the final week of March, so there was a notion that the refurbishments could only last a couple of weeks. That's unfortunately not the case.
TRAVEL
Motley Fool

Bad News for Disney: Pandemic Forces Theme Park to Shut Down Again

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Walt Disney ( DIS 1.07% ) has been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tripsavvy.com

This Major Florida Theme Park Just Opened a Quiet Room for Travelers With Autism

From rip-roaring rollercoasters to candy floss and spinning teacups, visiting a theme park with children can create remarkable family memories. However, for parents of children with autism, extra planning and preparation are necessary. Now, one major amusement park is committing to making the theme park experience for those with autism a little easier.
ORLANDO, FL
KTLA

KTLA

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy