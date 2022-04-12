Disneyland nighttime spectaculars return next week with new themed treats, souvenirs

Nighttime spectaculars are coming back to Disneyland Resort next week and the theme park is celebrating with new themed treats and souvenirs.

The Main Street Electrical Parade, World of Color, and the Disneyland Forever fireworks show will be back on April 22 . Another popular offering, Fantasmic!, is set to return on May 28.

The electric parade would be celebrating its 50th anniversary upon its return to Disneyland park, and the theme park is adding new elements to the show to celebrate.

Disney fans will once again be able to enjoy the spectaculars while munching on new themed treats. Here are some of the offerings and dining packages to expect:

New light-up parade souvenirs:

The Light-up Turtle Premium Sipper and the Light-up Elliott Dragon Premium Bucket. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Throughout the summer season, there will be parade-themed, light-up Elliott the Dragon popcorn buckets and Spinning Turtle sippers available throughout Disneyland Park.

The premium new souvenirs, which will likely become highly-sought after collectible items, will be sold while supplies last, the company said. Disney is limiting sales to two per person.

Foods available at Disneyland Park:

The Blueberry Looks Good on You churro from Disneyland’s Hub Churro cart.(David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Blueberry-flavored sugar-dusted churros and blueberry cheesecake dipping sauce will also be available at the Hub Churro Cart.

The Town Square Churro Cart will be offering another new churro option: a colorful, sugar-dusted churro with fruit drizzle and rainbow candy.

At the Fantasyland Theatre and Small World popcorn carts, guests can get colorful sweet kettle corn combined with butter-flavored popcorn.

The Linzer cookie from Disneyland’s Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe.(David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

At Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, foodies can try a Parade Macaron, filled with honey buttercream and lemon curd, and topped with rainbow sprinkles and parade drum decoration.

The cafe also offers linzer cookies and white chocolate-dipped dark chocolate brownies with sugar gems.

The Mine Cart Brownie available at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

At the Plaza Inn, guests can also try the Parade Confetti Bundt Cake with blue sopapilla filling, a cream cheese glaze, and parade chocolate décor.

The Electric Relish Dog available at the Refreshment Corner in Disneyland. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Guests looking for savory snacks can try the new Electric Relish Dog, an all-beef hot dog with bacon, mustard cheese sauce, electric relish, and sport peppers from the Refreshment Corner. Firefly Chips are also available at the location.

At the Red Rose Taverne, the “Pineapple Night Light” will be available. It’s a fresh pineapple purée and Sprite with a glow cube.

To cool down, guests can try the Uni-cone at Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor. The banana, cherry and pistachio ice cream is served in a white chocolate-dipped waffle cone with sprinkles.

Dining packages with parade views

The World of Color Dessert Party available at Paradise Gardens Park. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

There will also be dining packages with reserved viewing of select spectacular events.

Starting next week, guests will be able to reserve a spot at the World of Color Dessert Party at Disney California Adventure park for $84 per guest. It features a selection of drinks, desserts and appetizers, which can be enjoyed from a waterfront Paradise Gardens Park reserved seating area.

At Disneyland park, guests can buy the Main Street Electrical Parade Dining Package at Plaza Inn. This package can be booked starting Thursday for $40 per adult and $25 per child. It comes with reserved viewing for the nighttime parade and comfort foods like fried chicken, mac and cheese, and cheesecake.

Meanwhile, the World of Color Dining Package offers holders a choice of either a three-course meal at Wine Country Trattoria or a buffet at Storytellers Café at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa.

The three-course meal at Wine Country Trattoria including dishes like chicken parmesan, fettuccine alfredo, salmon, roasted vegetable lasagna and tiramisu.

