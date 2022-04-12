ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

I was locked inside a public toilet and forced to call my husband to escape – luckily he had some change on him

By Alex Barton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

A MUM was left fuming after she was locked in a public toilet and had to call her husband to let her out by paying again.

Lucy Wishart, 46, from Preston, Lancs, had paid 30p to use the loo in Llandudno, North Wales, when she realised she had become stuck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hi8xg_0f7GC1EI00
The mum-of-one caused a stink on Facebook as she vented her fury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdFiz_0f7GC1EI00
Lucy was forced to call her husband for help

A poster inside the facilities urged those stuck "not to panic" and advised people to "wait 15 minutes" before paying again to leave.

Lucy was forced to call her husband, Ian, 52, and ask him to feed the potty another 30p.

The mum-of-one wrote on Facebook: "I'd paid my 30p to get in and when I tried to get out the door wasn't opening.

"I called my husband who was in the playground with my son after reading the notice on the inside of the toilet.

"It said in order to be released you may have to put another 30p in the machine.

"But clearly that would be impossible if I was on my own."

Conwy council said the manufacturer has been asked to fix the lock.

And a Conwy council spokesman said: "We have closed the toilet temporarily while the manufacturer inspects and fixes the lock and we make other repairs."

Lucy added: "How can you put 30p in the machine if you're stuck inside?

"What would I have done if I was on my own or had no mobile?

"I'd have had to wait until the next person came along which could have been hours for all I know.

"It really annoyed me so I took to Facebook to rant and now it's all over the internet!"

The lavatory remains closed for repairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kPUt_0f7GC1EI00
The lavatory sign gives tips on how to deal with the problem

