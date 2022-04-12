ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

When does Percy Jackson premiere on Disney+?

By Sabrina Picou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SisUS_0f7GC0LZ00

RICK Riordan's book series Percy Jackson & the Olympians is being adapted for the small screen at Disney+.

On April 11, 2022, Walker Scobell was cast by the network in the lead role in the upcoming Disney+ series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAkp1_0f7GC0LZ00
Disney+ is adapting Percy Jackson & the Olympians into a TV series Credit: Disney-Hyperion

When does Percy Jackson premiere on Disney+?

Riordan made the announcement on his website about the casting.

"Demigods, the time has come. I am thrilled to introduce you to Percy Jackson," the author wrote.

The official release date for the series has yet to be announced by Disney+ or the author.

The adaptation of the book series got the green light for the project by the streaming service in January 2022, Variety reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dWlTE_0f7GC0LZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYIgX_0f7GC0LZ00

The young actor Walker Scobell is set to take on the lead role in the new TV series.

Scobell has been in hit films from The Adam Project, and Secret Headquarters.

"It was obvious to me and the rest of the team that Walker had the perfect mix of comedic timing, sweetness, rebelliousness, snark and heroism to embody our hero Percy Jackson," Riordan wrote.

What will the Percy Jackson TV series be about?

The Disney+ series will likely follow the storyline of the book series.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians sees a 12-year-old modern demigod (Scobell), who is coming to terms with his newly discovered supernatural powers.

The god Zeus accuses Percy of stealing his famous master lightning bolt.

This leads Percy on a journey across America to find the lightning bolt and restore the order to Olympus.

Percy also has ADHD and dyslexia, Variety reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1ndF_0f7GC0LZ00
Walker Scobell attends The Adam Project World Premiere in February 2022 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

How many books are in the Percy Jackson series?

Riordan's Percy Jackson & the Olympians is made up of the following five book titles:

  • The Lightning Thief - 2005
  • The Sea of Monsters - 2006
  • The Titan’s Curse - 2007
  • The Battle of the Labyrinth - 2008
  • The Last Olympian - 2009

Ryan Reynolds who starred alongside Scobell in the Netflix film The Adam Project took to Twitter to congratulate his younger costar.

"I guess this makes me older Percy Jackson? Congrats Walker Scobell! You were always a demigod in my mind. #PercyJackson"

Riordan has had much success with this book series since its release nearly 20 years ago.

The author's net worth is estimated to be $35million, Celebrity Net Worth reports.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Steven Spielberg told Michael Bay to stop making Transformers movies

Michael Bay is back in cinemas at the moment with AmbuLAnce starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as brothers who perform a heist and end up using an occupied ambulance as a getaway vehicle. While Bay is known for his enjoyably bombastic blockbusters, many consider a certain Autobot franchise as a fairly long stain on his career.
MOVIES
EW.com

Daniel Radcliffe isn't interested in starring in a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child film

Sorry, Hogwarts alums. Daniel Radcliffe isn't interested in reprising his role as boy wizard Harry Potter in a potential film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Last year, director Chris Columbus, who helmed the first two Harry Potter films and produced the third, said he wanted to return to the Potterverse to direct a film version of J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany's stage play someday, expressing a desire to have original stars Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint reprise their roles.
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Rick Riordan
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
digitalspy.com

Reacher star Alan Ritchson lands next lead movie role

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has landed himself a lead movie role following the success of the show's first season. The actor will star in Jon Gunn's Ordinary Angels alongside two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank. The film is inspired by the true heroic deeds of a local hairdresser and takes...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Series#Celebrity#The Adam Project#Secret Headquarters#Percy Jackson Tv
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'Ms. Marvel' Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel is the latest original MCU series to make its way to Disney+. Ahead of its June premiere, the streaming platform debuted the trailer and poster for the upcoming superhero saga starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. A Muslim American teenager and avid gamer obsessed with...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Sydney Sweeney to Join Dakota Johnson in 'Spider-Man' Spinoff 'Madame Web'

Sydney Sweeney is headed from Euphoria into the Spider-Verse!. ET can confirm that the actress will be joining Dakota Johnson in the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web. It was announced last month that Johnson is set to play the film's titular character, making her the first female-headlining hero in the Sony-Marvel cinematic universe. S.J. Clarkson is directing the film, after previously helming episodes of some of the Marvel-Netflix series like Jessica Jones and The Defenders, with a screenplay from Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.
MOVIES
Fox17

Binge 'em while you can: Movies, shows leaving Netflix in April

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
AM 1390 KRFO

Robert Downey Is Making ‘Sherlock Holmes’ Shows For HBO Max

The Sherlock Holmes franchise, starring Robert Downey Jr. as the iconic private detective and Jude Law as his sidekick Dr. Watson, has been stalled out for several years. The series produced two financially successful movies about a decade ago; the first in 2009 and the sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, in 2011. A third film was supposedly in development, and in fact at one point it even had a scheduled release in December 2020, Obviously, that never happened and to date, the film has never gone into production.
TV SERIES
Collider

Exclusive: Chris Pine Calls 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie a Mix of ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Princess Bride’

Every Dungeons & Dragons player knows that a good adventure must have its fair share of thrills, surprises, and good laughs. And according to star Chris Pine, that’s exactly what we are getting in Paramount’s upcoming film adaptation of the beloved RPG franchise. During an exclusive interview for All the Old Knives with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Pine talked about what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated film, revealing the unexpected influences that directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are using in their take on the franchise.
MOVIES
People

The Batman Locks in HBO Max Premiere Date

The Batman is coming home soon. Now in theaters, Robert Pattinson's take on the DC Comics character will launch on HBO Max on Monday, April 18, and also will air on HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 8 PM ET, as reported by Deadline. Also starring Zoë Kravitz as Selina...
MOVIES
TVLine

Riverdale: Kiernan Shipka to Return as Sabrina — Plus, Season 6's Musical Episode Will Tackle American Psycho

Click here to read the full article. Something witchy is coming (back) to Riverdale. Kiernan Shipka will reprise her role as teenage witch Sabrina Spellman later this season on the CW drama, TVLine has learned exclusively. The news will be officially announced during Riverdale‘s PaleyFest panel in Los Angeles on Saturday. Shipka originally starred as Sabrina on the Netflix spinoff Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which wrapped up its run in 2020. She arrived in Riverdale for a long-awaited crossover earlier this season, helping her old pal Cheryl Blossom with a spell during the “Rivervale” five-episode event. And now that Cheryl is possessed...
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
387K+
Followers
18K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy