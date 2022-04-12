Nashville, start your voting!

Good morning, friends, Tennessean storytelling columnist Brad Schmitt here with a gentle suggestion to those of us in Nashville — let's get out and vote today, baby!

Today, April 13, is the first day for early voting in the May 3 primary in Davidson County, and voters can head to the Howard Office Building at 700 Second Ave. S. to cast a ballot.

The Howard building is one of 11 early voting locations . The rest will open on April 20.

No, you can't pick a U.S. President or a senator or any other office holder that might cause a big fight at your next family dinner — unless your family argues over who should be register of deeds. (Mine does not.)

But some high-profile positions like district attorney and Metro Nashville School Board seats are hotly contested. Will DA Glenn Funk hold on? Or will one of two challengers knock him out of the seat?

Will former Mayor David Briley get elected judge? Will the first Democratic and Republican primary races for school board generate more voters for those seats?

You, friends, hold the answers to these questions! Early voting ends April 28.

Happy voting!

