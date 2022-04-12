All the new food options for you to try at American Family Field this Milwaukee Brewers season

Brewers fans and foodies, you're in for many new food options at American Family Field this season with local and elevated twists.

There will be a hot dog with fried cheese curds, more cheese and ranch; a Peppered Brandy Burger; breakfast sandwiches available all game long; and more.

For the new grub, the Brewers and the ballpark's food service provider, Delaware North Sportservice, have teamed up with Black Shoe Hospitality, the restaurant group behind renowned local eateries including Blue's Egg, Story Hill BKC, Maxie's and Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails. The new partnership was announced at a media preview event Tuesday.

"We're going to merge our fans' taste for ballpark fare with the upscale and great offerings that they bring to their restaurants every day," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations.

The new menu offerings take stadium classics, like hot dogs and burgers, and turn them into an "elevated culinary experience," said chef Joe Muench, co-owner of Black Shoe Hospitality and a lifelong Brewers fan.

"We kind of looked at what the flavors of the ballpark had been and decided to focus on Wisconsin and local," Muench said. "We have local products from the cheeses to the burger meat."

Muench, a recent James Beard semifinalist for outstanding restauranteur, worked extensively with Loren Rue, Delaware North's onsite executive chef, to build, test and execute their menu. Making sure that the new food items are created with consistency was a priority for them, according to Rue.

"My goal is to have the best food in baseball," Rue said.

Here are the new food offerings and what concession stands will carry them.

Mobile ordering for select concession items will be available for delivery to seats via the MLB Ballpark app.

And just a reminder, the stadium is still cashless for concession purchases.

Specialty Sausages powered by Blue's Egg concession stands

Johnsonville Ultimate Bratwurst: Braised apple sauerkraut, brown mustard, swiss cheese and raw onion.

Johnsonville Tipsy Polish Sausage: Caramelized brandied onions, brown mustard, tater tots and pickled cherry peppers.

Johnsonville Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich: Chorizo sausage strips, egg, American cheese, cilantro and comeback sauce on brioche.

Topped Hot Dogs powered by Story Hill BKC concession stands

Wisconsin on My Mind: Sharp cheddar, fried cheese curds, mild cheddar and ranch dressing.

The Chili Cheese Dog: Zesty chili, cheddar, sour cream and scallions.

The Badger State Dog: Sharp cheddar, tater tots, cranberry jalapeno ketchup and chopped bacon.

The Dog n' Brat: Johnsonville Brat strips, apple-onion braised sauerkraut, spicy Dusseldorf mustard and Sargento cheese sauce.

Italian Beef concession stands

Johnsonville Italian Sausage: Sweet peppers, giardiniera and mozzarella cheese.

Burgers powered by Story Hill BKC concession stands

(These are made with double patty beef burgers cooked fresh from Wisconsin cattle).

Double Story Burger: American cheese, sliced pickles on a buttered brioche.

Bacon Story Burger: American cheese, sliced pickles, applewood bacon on a buttered brioche.

Peppered Brandy Burger: Swiss cheese, caramelized brandy onions and peppercorn mayo on a brioche bun.

Chicken powered by Maxie's concession stands

Fried Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich: Sliced pickles, American cheese and comeback sauce on a brioche bun.

Hand Dropped Chicken Tenders served with comeback sauce.

Nachos powered by Blue's Egg concession stands

The nachos can be topped with locally sourced beef or chicken that's fire-braised and drizzled with salsa verde. The popular Bratcho, a beef/bratwurst combo topping, will remain on the menu.

Select stands on the Field and Loge Levels will also carry Impossible beef that's made in-house.

Sargento Grilled Cheese

Also new this year, three varieties of cheesy sandwiches can be found on the Field and Terrace Levels.

Bacon! by Nueske's

This new concept will feature bacon slices, bacon-wrapped sausage and bacon omelets. It will be located on the Loge Level near section 216.

10 new marketplaces with snacks and drinks

The concourses will have 10 new marketplaces, which will carry a variety of packaged beverages and popular ballpark snacks. There will be a larger location, called Barrelman's Marketplace, in the home plate area on the Terrace Level.

Cream City Cocktail bar will feature local spirits

If you need a beverage to wash down all of that food, there's a new spot for that too.

The Cream City Cocktail bar, located on the Loge Level near the right field foul pole, will feature drinks made with local spirits.

Yes, of course a Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned (with Central Standard Craft Distillery brandy) made the menu.

And there's good news for attendees who prefer Coke to Pepsi (and bad news for those who prefer Pepsi to Coke): The ballpark will now offer Coca-Cola products.

Contact Hannah Kirby at hannah.kirby@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @HannahHopeKirby.