ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

All the new food options for you to try at American Family Field this Milwaukee Brewers season

By Hannah Kirby, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmKFu_0f7GBqgX00

Brewers fans and foodies, you're in for many new food options at American Family Field this season with local and elevated twists.

There will be a hot dog with fried cheese curds, more cheese and ranch; a Peppered Brandy Burger; breakfast sandwiches available all game long; and more.

For the new grub, the Brewers and the ballpark's food service provider, Delaware North Sportservice, have teamed up with Black Shoe Hospitality, the restaurant group behind renowned local eateries including Blue's Egg, Story Hill BKC, Maxie's and Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails. The new partnership was announced at a media preview event Tuesday.

"We're going to merge our fans' taste for ballpark fare with the upscale and great offerings that they bring to their restaurants every day," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations.

The new menu offerings take stadium classics, like hot dogs and burgers, and turn them into an "elevated culinary experience," said chef Joe Muench, co-owner of Black Shoe Hospitality and a lifelong Brewers fan.

"We kind of looked at what the flavors of the ballpark had been and decided to focus on Wisconsin and local," Muench said. "We have local products from the cheeses to the burger meat."

Muench, a recent James Beard semifinalist for outstanding restauranteur, worked extensively with Loren Rue, Delaware North's onsite executive chef, to build, test and execute their menu. Making sure that the new food items are created with consistency was a priority for them, according to Rue.

"My goal is to have the best food in baseball," Rue said.

Here are the new food offerings and what concession stands will carry them.

Mobile ordering for select concession items will be available for delivery to seats via the MLB Ballpark app.

And just a reminder, the stadium is still cashless for concession purchases.

Specialty Sausages powered by Blue's Egg concession stands

  • Johnsonville Ultimate Bratwurst: Braised apple sauerkraut, brown mustard, swiss cheese and raw onion.
  • Johnsonville Tipsy Polish Sausage: Caramelized brandied onions, brown mustard, tater tots and pickled cherry peppers.
  • Johnsonville Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich: Chorizo sausage strips, egg, American cheese, cilantro and comeback sauce on brioche.

Topped Hot Dogs powered by Story Hill BKC concession stands

  • Wisconsin on My Mind: Sharp cheddar, fried cheese curds, mild cheddar and ranch dressing.
  • The Chili Cheese Dog: Zesty chili, cheddar, sour cream and scallions.
  • The Badger State Dog: Sharp cheddar, tater tots, cranberry jalapeno ketchup and chopped bacon.
  • The Dog n' Brat: Johnsonville Brat strips, apple-onion braised sauerkraut, spicy Dusseldorf mustard and Sargento cheese sauce.

Italian Beef concession stands

  • Johnsonville Italian Sausage: Sweet peppers, giardiniera and mozzarella cheese.

Burgers powered by Story Hill BKC concession stands

(These are made with double patty beef burgers cooked fresh from Wisconsin cattle).

  • Double Story Burger: American cheese, sliced pickles on a buttered brioche.
  • Bacon Story Burger: American cheese, sliced pickles, applewood bacon on a buttered brioche.
  • Peppered Brandy Burger: Swiss cheese, caramelized brandy onions and peppercorn mayo on a brioche bun.

Chicken powered by Maxie's concession stands

  • Fried Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich: Sliced pickles, American cheese and comeback sauce on a brioche bun.
  • Hand Dropped Chicken Tenders served with comeback sauce.

Nachos powered by Blue's Egg concession stands

  • The nachos can be topped with locally sourced beef or chicken that's fire-braised and drizzled with salsa verde. The popular Bratcho, a beef/bratwurst combo topping, will remain on the menu.
  • Select stands on the Field and Loge Levels will also carry Impossible beef that's made in-house.

Sargento Grilled Cheese

Also new this year, three varieties of cheesy sandwiches can be found on the Field and Terrace Levels.

Bacon! by Nueske's

This new concept will feature bacon slices, bacon-wrapped sausage and bacon omelets. It will be located on the Loge Level near section 216.

10 new marketplaces with snacks and drinks

The concourses will have 10 new marketplaces, which will carry a variety of packaged beverages and popular ballpark snacks. There will be a larger location, called Barrelman's Marketplace, in the home plate area on the Terrace Level.

Cream City Cocktail bar will feature local spirits

If you need a beverage to wash down all of that food, there's a new spot for that too.

The Cream City Cocktail bar, located on the Loge Level near the right field foul pole, will feature drinks made with local spirits.

Yes, of course a Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned (with Central Standard Craft Distillery brandy) made the menu.

And there's good news for attendees who prefer Coke to Pepsi (and bad news for those who prefer Pepsi to Coke): The ballpark will now offer Coca-Cola products.

Contact Hannah Kirby at hannah.kirby@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @HannahHopeKirby.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

American Family Field: Opening day preparations underway

MILWAUKEE - Baseball is back and the Milwaukee Brewers are ready to welcome to American Family Field for opening day on Thursday, April 14. On Monday, as part of a week of previews to the big game, the Brewers are showing off the new Potawatomi Gate (the right-field gate next to the Brewers front office entrance) and Cream City Cocktail Bar.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
City
Milwaukee, WI
SuperTalk 1270

Minnesota Twins’ Target Field Introduces New Food Choices

Let me go on record...for me, this is a wide variety of baseball foods. I kid of course, but I'm sure I just lost all the vegan readers. But wait! Please read on, because Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, has added some incredible new menu selections for folks that are looking to add more than just a dog and chips to their game-day experience.
MINNESOTA STATE
97ZOK

The Outstanding Hidden Gem Steakhouse Tucked Inside an Illinois Barn

A steakhouse couldn't get more 'underneath the radar' like this incredible restaurant inside a 19th century brick barn hidden down an alley. Creating that list would be so easy. The list would be long and filled with some of the most well-known brand names across the country. Often, those restaurants would be in trendy neighborhoods or inside a beautiful hotel.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Specialty Food#Good Food#Grilled Cheese#Blue Cheese#Food Drink#American Family Field#Black Shoe Hospitality#Blue S Egg
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jobs at American Family Field; hiring event set for March 22

MILWAUKEE - There are plenty of employment opportunities for the upcoming season at American Family Field. A range of positions are available in food service, parking operations and cleaning services. A news release says Delaware North, the food and beverage partner of the Milwaukee Brewers, is hosting a hiring event...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Explore the Nationals' Minor League ballparks

The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
BASEBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Pepsi
99.5 WKDQ

It’s Official: Chicago Cubs Fans are Undeniably the Best at Making Beer Snakes

It's April and baseball is back. Chicago's teams started opening weekend on a great note but they were both overshadowed by fans in a big way. I'll be honest, I haven't sat in the bleachers at Wrigley Field in more than 10 years at least. When I did partake in bleacher bum fun there were so many signs to give it up, too much sun mixed with Old Style always led to a long ride home. It seemed like the bleacher sections with the exception of the family area were a little too much crazy for me.
CHICAGO, IL
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy