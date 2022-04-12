Did you opt your child out of CMAS testing? We want to know why or why not.

It’s standardized test season for most students in Poudre School District and across Colorado, but not all.

During the 2020-21 school year, marked by transitions to and from remote learning and other impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the choice to opt children out of the Colorado Measure of Academic Success testing, also known as CMAS, was widely presented to parents and guardians.

Statewide — unless parents opt their students out — English and language arts tests are required for third-, fifth- and seventh-graders, math tests are required for students in fourth, sixth and eighth grade, science tests are required for fifth-graders, and ninth- through 11th-graders take the PSAT or SAT, according to the state education department.

Last year, an analysis of state data showed the PSD average participation rate for CMAS tests was around 77%. For comparison, in 2018 the average participation was 85%.

Poudre School District officials said data is not yet available on how many students were opted out of CMAS testing this spring and would likely be released by the state "in late August or early September."

But now that pandemic interruptions are a bit in the rearview, we at the Coloradoan are curious: Are more students testing again?

We want to hear from PSD families on their decision to either opt their child out of testing, or have them participate. Let us know why you made your decision in the online comments section of this story, or email mbohannon@coloradoan.com.

