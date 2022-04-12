ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEA says the energy we need is right under our feet

WHEELING, W.Va. — (WTRF) Utica Energy Alliance of Columbus is hoping that what they put on paper will send a strong message to Ohio’s delegation.

The organization calls itself a unified voice for landowners, businesses, community leaders and allies of the shale industry.

Utica sent a letter to the legislators earlier this month in an effort to continue the ongoing discussion about American energy.

Utica Energy Alliance spokesperson Adrienne Robbins says their hope is to be a resource for Ohio’s delegation in Washington, D.C..

Robbins says we need critical infrastructure, policies that support the natural gas industry to ramp up production and, she says, we need to change the narrative around the industry itself.

Natural gas is never against renewables, but we do want to see policies that support domestic energy. If you look within the letter, we actually cited several studies and statistics that really show natural gas is going the way of clean reliable energy. Something that America really needs right now.

Adrienne Robbins, Utica Energy Alliance

Robbins says the energy we need is right under our feet.

According to Robbins, if Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania were a country, they would be the third largest natural gas producer in the world.

WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
