WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) this week announced over $2.6 billion in FY 2021 Continuum of Care (CoC) Competition Awards for roughly 7,000 local homeless housing and service programs across the United States. The awards, announced by Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in Houston, Texas, will provide funding to communities to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness move into permanent housing with access to supportive services, with the overarching goal of long-term stability.

