Partly sunny Wednesday, highs could reach 70s; rain likely Thursday night
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says the nice conditions will stick around in the region until Thursday evening.
NEXT: Nice again tomorrow and even most of Thursday. Late-day storm Thursday. Otherwise, scattered showers possible Saturday and then again starting Monday next week.
FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the 40s overnight.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and potentially some lower 70s. Lows around 55.
THURSDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH - POSSIBLE RECORD WARMTH - LATE-DAY STORM CHANCE -- A shower is possible during the early morning. Otherwise, sun and clouds and VERY warm. A lot of the day will end up dry and June-like!
FORECAST HIGH: 79 degrees. RECORD: 78 (1968) Lows around 52.
FRIDAY: GOOD FRIDAY - START OF PASSOVER - METS HOME OPENER - Weather looks great! Mainly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs well into the 60s. Lows around 48.
SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy. Highs around 66. Lows around 44.
SUNDAY: EASTER - Partly sunny and breezy and cooler. Highs around 56. Lows near 40.
