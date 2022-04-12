Partly sunny Wednesday, highs could reach 70s; rain likely Thursday night

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says the nice conditions will stick around in the region until Thursday evening.

NEXT: Nice again tomorrow and even most of Thursday. Late-day storm Thursday. Otherwise, scattered showers possible Saturday and then again starting Monday next week.

FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the 40s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and potentially​ some lower 70s. Lows around 55.

THURSDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH - POSSIBLE RECORD WARMTH - LATE-DAY STORM CHANCE -- A shower is possible during the early morning. Otherwise, sun and clouds and VERY warm. A lot of the day will end up dry and June-like!

FORECAST HIGH: 79 degrees. RECORD: 78 (1968) Lows around 52.

FRIDAY: GOOD FRIDAY - START OF PASSOVER - METS HOME OPENER - Weather looks great! Mainly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs well into the 60s. Lows around 48.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy. Highs around 66. Lows around 44.

SUNDAY: EASTER - Partly sunny and breezy and cooler. Highs around 56. Lows near 40.