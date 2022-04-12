ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Ashland High School's marching band marches at Disney World

By Jarred Opatz, Ashland Times Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eo4o2_0f7GBRoU00

Ashland High School's marching band marched down Main Street USA on Monday in Magic Kingdom as part of the AHS music department spring break trip to Disney World.

Joining the band on the trip were members of the school's choir, orchestra and Sweeties dance team.

Ashland was one of several bands across the country that paraded down Disney's Main Street USA on Monday, including Wooster High School, which marched shortly after Ashland.

