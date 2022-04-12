ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland governor signs FedEx Field stadium measures

By Brian White, Associated Press
 1 day ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WAVY) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed a measure that would make up to $400 million in bonds available for development around FedEx Field in the suburbs of the nation’s capital where the NFL’s Washington Commanders play, whether the team stays there or not.

The plan signed into law Tuesday for the area in Prince George’s County doesn’t allow money to be used for a new stadium for the Commanders.

The governor also signed a separate bill Tuesday that increases bond authorization for both Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The measure allows borrowing of up to $600 million for each stadium.

This comes as Virginia lawmakers have discussed possibly trying to attract the Commanders to headquarter their stadium in Virginia.

The Washington team currently plays at FedEx Field in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The Washington Post reported their contract requires them to play there until 2027, but the team could choose a future location in Maryland or Washington D.C. If plans move forward for Virginia, the new stadium would be in Loudoun or Prince William counties, team representatives told the WaPo.

In January, Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax) and Del. Barry D. Knight (R-Virginia Beach) said they would submit proposed legislation — similar bills, but not identical — that would create a Virginia Football Stadium Authority .

PREVIOUS: WaPo: Lawmakers introduce bills aiming to bring Washington Football Team to Virginia Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

