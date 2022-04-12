Local elected officials to voice support for Senate budget

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Several elected officials from the Peninsula are set to hold a press conference to voice their support of the Senate budget.

Those participating in the press conference include Sen. Mamie Locke (Hampton), Del. Mike Mullin (Williamsburg), Del. Cia Price (Newport News), Del. Shelly Simonds (Newport News), Del. Jeion Ward (Hampton), John McGlennon, Chair of the Board of Supervisors James City County, Steven L. Brown, Hampton City Council Member, David Jenkins, Newport News City Council Member, and Douglas Brown, Chair of Newport News School Board.

The budget focuses on public education and economic relief for working families – such as the Earned Income Tax Credit which puts more money in the hands of community members.

In a press release Tuesday, officials state that local governments and school divisions are “staring down their own budget deadlines” and the inaction in Richmond has left them hanging.



The press conference is set for Thursday, April 14, at 4 p.m. at the Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority Great Oak For The Elderly at 1 Great Oak Circle in Newport News.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.