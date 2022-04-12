Monroe County Courthouse to hold in-person proceedings again

UNION, WV (WVNS)– The Monroe County Courthouse is finally on course to once again hold proceedings in its courtroom. They received about $5 million from the state for badly-needed renovations.

Monroe County Commission President Kevin Galford said they hope the money will come in by August 2022. The project is over four years in the making. He said he hopes this is the final step toward completing the renovations.

“This will finish up redoing the upstairs of our courthouse will two elevators and a small annex on the backside between 911 and our current courthouse,” said Galford.



Galford added anyone interested in the renovation can take a look at the blueprints in the courthouse.

