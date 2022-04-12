ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TN

Ex-Jefferson County correctional officer charged in alleged bribery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a correctional officer has been fired after he allegedly accepted a bribe to smuggle contraband into a jail facility.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said investigators learned in early December that contraband was being brought into the Jefferson County Detention Center by a correctional officer.

Investigators said that correctional officer Joshua Pounders had met an inmate’s mother and was paid to deliver contraband to him.

Pounders was fired on December 4. In March, a grand jury indicted Pounders on bribery of a public servant and official misconduct charges.

The inmate’s mother, Tammy Miles, was also charged with bribery of a public servant.

The Jefferson County sheriff’s office said both have made a bond.

