Ex-Jefferson County correctional officer charged in alleged bribery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a correctional officer has been fired after he allegedly accepted a bribe to smuggle contraband into a jail facility.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said investigators learned in early December that contraband was being brought into the Jefferson County Detention Center by a correctional officer.Two arrested in plot to smuggle drugs into Fentress County Jail
Investigators said that correctional officer Joshua Pounders had met an inmate’s mother and was paid to deliver contraband to him.
Pounders was fired on December 4. In March, a grand jury indicted Pounders on bribery of a public servant and official misconduct charges.
The inmate’s mother, Tammy Miles, was also charged with bribery of a public servant.KPD: 3 men charged with assault after incident along Magnolia Avenue
The Jefferson County sheriff's office said both have made a bond.
