Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the state plans to start transporting “illegal immigrants” to Washington DC by charter bus. Mr Abbott said he is “fed up” with migrants being released into small towns in Texas by the federal government, and that he plans to drop the migrants near the steps of the US Capitol, at a press conference Wednesday.Soon after the announcement, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he also planned to send migrants to “sanctuary states like Delaware”. It comes after President Joe Biden announced the federal government would lift a public health order imposed by Donald Trump that...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO