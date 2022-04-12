Fate of 3G schools remains undecided as bill heads back to state House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Germantown is one step closer to having local control of all nine public schools within its municipal boundaries.

Germantown Municipal School District (GMSD) operates six schools in Germantown, and Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) operates the remaining three.

Earlier this month, the state House passed an amendment that Shelby County Schools must enter into an agreement with the Germantown Municipal School District or forfeit the rights to Germantown Elementary, Middle, and High Schools.

The bill prevents a Local Education Agency (school district) from operating within the boundaries of another Local Educational Agency without having an agreement between the parties in place.

This week, the Senate passed an amended version of the bill.

The bill now heads back to the House where they will need to accept the two amendments added by the Senate.

If approved, the new rules would go into effect July 1, 2023.

Germantown is one of two municipalities in Shelby County that was not granted complete control over all of the public schools within its municipal boundaries when local municipal school districts were created in 2014.

The City has worked to regain control of Germantown Elementary, Middle and High Schools since that time.

FOX13 has reached out to MSCS for a statement on the Senate’s vote.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.