Fate of 3G schools remains undecided as bill heads back to state House

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 1 day ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Germantown is one step closer to having local control of all nine public schools within its municipal boundaries.

Germantown Municipal School District (GMSD) operates six schools in Germantown, and Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) operates the remaining three.

Earlier this month, the state House passed an amendment that Shelby County Schools must enter into an agreement with the Germantown Municipal School District or forfeit the rights to Germantown Elementary, Middle, and High Schools.

The bill prevents a Local Education Agency (school district) from operating within the boundaries of another Local Educational Agency without having an agreement between the parties in place.

This week, the Senate passed an amended version of the bill.

The bill now heads back to the House where they will need to accept the two amendments added by the Senate.

If approved, the new rules would go into effect July 1, 2023.

Germantown is one of two municipalities in Shelby County that was not granted complete control over all of the public schools within its municipal boundaries when local municipal school districts were created in 2014.

The City has worked to regain control of Germantown Elementary, Middle and High Schools since that time.

FOX13 has reached out to MSCS for a statement on the Senate’s vote.

WCPO

Tennessee suspends grocery tax for a month to curb inflation

Americans are increasingly facing outrageous totals at checkout counters. What's to blame? Those in the financial sector say record inflation, sitting at 8.5%. To combat the high prices, lawmakers across the U.S. have been stepping in to help. In Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee has a plan to freeze state and...
TENNESSEE STATE
