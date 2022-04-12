Albany Industries to create 85 jobs in Calhoun City

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Upholstered furniture manufacturer Albany Industries will increase presence in Mississippi by locating manufacturing and shipping operations in Calhoun City.

Albany Industries currently also has manufacturing operations in New Albany, where more than 700 employees produce the company’s upholstered furniture at four factories in three states.

According to officials, Albany Industries’ new Calhoun City operations will be located in a 52,388-square-foot facility, which the company will lease the facility from the city.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) and Appalachian Regional Commission are providing assistance for building renovations. The city also is assisting with the project.

Albany Industries plans to begin production in Calhoun City and fill the 85 new jobs by the end of this year.

“These 85 new jobs are the product of Mississippi’s pro-growth business environment and Albany Industries’ continued commitment to our state and its people. My administration is committed to fostering entrepreneurship, innovation and long-term success in Mississippi so even more businesses can start and expand in the Hospitality State. I want to thank the entire Albany Industries team for choosing to invest in our home state,” said Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

