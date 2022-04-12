ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol PD: Man whose body was found died from hypothermia

By Slater Teague
 1 day ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators believe a man whose body was found last month in Bristol died from hypothermia.

The body of Ronnie L. Meade was discovered near train cars at Wes Davis Greenway on March 13. Police said Meade was believed to be experiencing homelessness in the area.

An autopsy was performed at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at ETSU, which revealed the cause of death to be hypothermia, according to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department.

In March, police said there were no signs of foul play.

Meade was 75 years old.

WJHL

Kingsport police investigating body found at 1-26/1-81 interchange

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) confirmed with News Channel 11 that it is investigating a body found at the I-26 and I-81 interchange Thursday morning. According to Tom Patton with KPD, the agency responded to the incident at 7:45 a.m., and remained at the scene throughout the morning. Additional responding agencies […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with murder during car theft

Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WVNS

Missing Raleigh County man found

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As of 1:20 PM, Joseph Wriston, who was previously reported missing, has been found. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – On March, 14, 2022 a family member reported Joseph Wriston, 30, of Beckley as a missing person. Mr. Wriston has been missing since February 27, 2022 from the Beckley, Raleigh County area. If […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WJHL

JCPD: Man allegedly choked, hit woman with baseball bat

Editor’s Note: The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) released that James Campbell had been arrested on the following charge. It has since been clarified by the detention center that the arrestee is James Campbell Jr. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man faces aggravated domestic assault charges after an investigation revealed he allegedly […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JC man accused of raping woman & holding her against her will

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police (JCPD) on Monday charged a man with rape and false imprisonment after responding to a report of a sexual assault. A JCPD release revealed that officers responded to the Johnson Inn at 2700 W. Market St. at 7:30 p.m. and found a woman who alleged she had […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Independent

Father guilty of killing his 14-week-old daughter who died with 31 fractures and three brain bleeds

A father has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his baby daughter, who died after suffering a catastrophic brain injury.Christopher Easey, 31, of Little Thetford, Cambridgeshire, denied killing his 14-week-old daughter Eleanor before being found guilty of her manslaughter and of neglect, following a 10-week trial at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk Police said.Eleanor’s mother Carly Easey, 36, of Chedburgh, Suffolk was also found guilty of one count of neglect, police said. Both parents were initially charged with murder.The couple’s friends, colleagues and family members told detectives her parents fed Eleanor custard cream biscuits and lemon cheesecake, gave her squash...
WJHL

VSP identifies 2 women shot & killed in murder-suicide

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) on Monday provided more details into the deaths of three people following an apparent murder-suicide in Norton on Sunday. A news release from VSP stated that the incident is believed to have occurred shortly before noon on April 10 in the 800 block of Highland Avenue NW. […]
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Victims, shooter in Scott County double homicide identified

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – After a multi-state investigation, the Scott County, Virginia sheriff confirmed three men are dead. Two men died after a Sunday shooting in the 500 block of East Carters Valley Road, and the man accused of shooting them fled to Tennessee. The alleged shooter, Christopher Hutson of Church Hill, was fatally […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

