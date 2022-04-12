ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Gov. Kemp signs bill easing gun laws amid primary

By JEFF AMY
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ewdpe_0f7G9Kz000
Gun Rights Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp hands a pen to Rep. Mandi Ballinger after he signed a bill which will allow permit less carry at a sporting goods store in Douglasville, Ga., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. SB 319 allows a "lawful weapons carrier" to carry a concealed handgun everywhere license holders currently are allowed. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Bob Andres)

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp rose to national notice in 2018 in part through a television ad that showed him brandishing a shotgun at an actor playing a suitor of one of his daughters.

The Republican, then running as conservative insurgent, pushed his support for gun rights, proposing to do away with the requirement that Georgians obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

Tuesday, facing a Republican primary challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, Kemp completed his return to those roots, signing Senate Bill 319. It immediately allows permitless carry in Georgia, making it the 25th state with such a law, and the 10th added in the past two years.

“SB 319 makes sure that law-abiding Georgians, including our daughters, and your family too, can protect themselves without having to have permission from your state government,” Kemp said outside Gable Sporting Goods in Douglasville, where he said he had previously purchased a handgun for one of his daughters. “The Constitution of the United States gives us that right, not the government.”

Republicans argue that requiring a carry permit, which costs about $75, infringes on Second Amendment gun rights. They also cite permitting delays in some Georgia counties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kemp's advocacy of permitless carry had grown quieter after he took office. He supported some gun rights expansions but talked little of constitutional carry, failing to mention the issue in his 2019, 2020 or 2021 State of the State speeches. Republican state House Speaker David Ralston shelved even a more modest gun bill in 2021 after shootings killed eight people at two Atlanta-area spas.

But in one example of how Perdue's Donald Trump-endorsed challenge has forced Kemp to the right, he revived calls for constitutional carry in January, saying people need to carry guns to protect themselves against crime.

Perdue told reporters Tuesday in Atlanta that he's “glad” Kemp was signing the bill but said the governor isn't doing enough to fight crime. Perdue cited the failure of lawmakers to allow the Buckhead neighborhood to vote on seceding from Atlanta, said Kemp has let the state police force “deteriorate" and said Kemp should do more to arrest people who entered the country illegally.

“It’s too bad it took four years to get it done, and it’s too bad it took me getting in the race for them to get any energy to get that done,” Perdue said of the gun law.

Kemp denies he ever waivered on the issue, saying he had to keep persuading lawmakers. “The votes haven’t been there, but a lot changed,” he told reporters after signing the law.

Kemp's support points to a sharp divergence between the Georgia Republican and Democratic parties this year on guns and other issues. There's little dissension inside the Republican Party on expanding gun rights, while Democrats are eager to stake their claim to “commonsense” gun regulation.

At an event before Kemp signed the law, several Democratic lawmakers lambasted the measure as “criminal carry," saying it would remove one of Georgia's few deterrents blocking people who aren't supposed to carry a gun.

Under Georgia law, people who have been convicted of a felony, are facing felony charges or have been treated for certain mental health issues within the past five years can't carry a gun. The new law doesn't change that. But it removes the background check for a permit to carry a loaded or concealed handgun in public. Democrats note that more than 5,000 people applied for permits last year and were blocked, and say police and the public will now face the danger of some of those people carrying guns.

“Yes, I believe in the Second Amendment,” said Sen. Donzella James, an Atlanta Democrat. “But why are we spreading the access to guns to everyone?"

Democrats point to polling showing the measure is unpopular with a majority of the public, saying Kemp has become a prisoner of his party's right wing.

“It is a sad day when the Republican leadership across Georgia cares more about their political position than public safety,” said Rep. Roger Bruce, an Atlanta Democrat.

The state would still issue concealed-carry permits to allow Georgians to take advantage of agreements allowing interstate gun carry. Kemp also signed a bill Tuesday enhancing reciprocity in Georgia for gun owners from other states.

Kemp signed the law a day after Democratic President Joe Biden announced new regulations on ghost guns, privately made firearms without serial numbers. But Biden has made no progress on getting Congress to pass gun regulations, and the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to strike down New York's more restrictive permitting regime.

There are no studies that show permitless carry laws decrease violent crimes, a 2020 Rand Institute analysis found, while it's uncertain whether the laws increase violence.

Even some gun control proponents say that Georgia's laws were already so permissive that it's unclear what will change without permits. Allison Anderman is senior counsel for the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, named for former Arizona U.S. Rep Gabby Giffords, a Democrat who was shot outside a supermarket and suffered a severe brain injury in 2011.

“I don't know that we can really draw any conclusions,” Anderman said.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Worst Gun Laws

Gun sales, using the FBI’s Firearms Background Check as a proxy, reached 38,876,673 in 2021. That was down from 2020. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the United States, not just because so many guns are sold each year, but […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Douglasville, GA
Douglasville, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Buckhead, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
POLITICS
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Joe Biden
Person
David Perdue
Person
David Ralston
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Kemp signs bill giving income tax refund from Georgia surplus

Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday signed legislation to use more than $1 billion in state surplus funds to provide an income tax refund this year. Under House Bill 1302, which received final passage from the Georgia Senate a week ago, single Georgians would be able to receive a $250 refund when they file their taxes, joint filers $500. The refunds would go to those who filed returns for the tax years 2020 and 2021, and the money would be available in six to eight weeks.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Georgia House#Gun Law#Ap#Georgians#Senate#Republicans
WFAE

The right to abortion in Colorado is now guaranteed under state law

Colorado just enacted a law that enshrines the right to have an abortion in the state, the latest left-leaning state that's taken action to protect reproductive rights as the practice faces renewed efforts by conservatives to restrict its access. The so-called Reproductive Health Equity Act affirms that pregnant people in...
COLORADO STATE
MSNBC

N.Y. judge's ruling puts House Democratic majority in jeopardy

A New York judge on Thursday struck down congressional maps drawn by the state’s Democratic-led Legislature, arguing they were the product of illegal, partisan gerrymandering. The maps, which gave Democrats an advantage in 22 of the 26 congressional districts in the deeply liberal state, were seen by many as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WPBF News 25

Gov. DeSantis signs academic testing bill into law

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This spring will mark the final time that public-school students will have to take tests known as the Florida Standards Assessments, as Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure Tuesday that will revamp the state’s testing system. The overhaul was a priority of DeSantis during...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
DFW Community News

Biden Administration to announce new 'ghost gun' regulations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) - President Joe Biden is set to announce a new firearm regulation meant to contain the use of privately made weapons and combat gun crime. The regulation on so-called "ghost guns" -- unregulated, untraceable weapons made from kits -- will address a critical gap in the government's ability to track them by requiring background checks before purchase and serial numbers on some of the components.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
67K+
Followers
97K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy