I've grown up always thinking I wanted to be an actress, but as I've gotten older, I've realized that I really enjoy math, science and problem solving. So, I thought that engineering might be a great fit, too. A few weeks ago, I participated in the "Engineer for a Day" program at The Timken Co. along with about 80 other high school students from the Canton area. My dad works at Timken in the research and development department. ...

CANTON, OH ・ 13 MINUTES AGO