Pueblo's emergency notification system changes providers, adds cellphones

Residents of the city of Pueblo were urged this week to register their landlines and cellphones with a new emergency telephone notification system after the city switched providers.

Residents can "go to http://pueblo.us/fire and click on the large red button under Chief (Barbara) Huber’s picture," the fire department said in an announcement on Twitter.

Only addresses in the city of Pueblo can be registered at the site. Pueblo County residents living outside city limits can sign up with a different service for emergency notifications, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

In the event of an emergency affecting the city of Pueblo, such as the fire that burnt some 20 acres north of City Park on Sunday, a call or text alert will go out to phones that have been registered with the emergency alert service.

If no one answers or the line is busy, the system will attempt to redial a number three times. If an answering machine picks up the call, the emergency message will be left on the machine.

Users who register for alerts may receive notifications of emergency evacuations, missing persons, natural disasters, search and rescue operations, wanted persons, crime prevention activities, and more.

The city government cautioned that while the telephone alert system is an "excellent enhancement" to information-sharing during an emergency, registration may not guarantee notification of some events. It encouraged residents to visit city websites, such as the Pueblo police website, and stay tuned to local news sites and radio stations during an emergency situation.

More information, including a Q&A on the subject, can be found on the Pueblo city website.

