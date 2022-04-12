Tyler Cub Scouts plant flowers for pollinators during spring

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some Tyler volunteers with Cub Scout Pack 359 put their green thumbs to the test.

The group of children helped plant pollinator-friendly flowers close to the Bee City USA Honey Bee Observation Hive at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden on April 4, said the City of Tyler.

“It’s inspiring to see young scouts getting involved in their community, especially when they choose to help beautify an area originally set up by an Eagle Scout,” said Cody Baker, Cubmaster for Cub Scout Pack 359.

Tyler is one of the nine cities in the state that is part of Bee City USA, which is made possible through the Keep Tyler Beautiful program.

The Observation Hive was created by Bradley Moore, Dick Counts and other members of the Boys Scouts of America East Texas Area Council and the East Texas Beekeepers Association (ETBA) in August 2020.

The hive was made to educate people on the significance of pollinator species like honey bees. The hive was removed in November 2021 with the help of the ETBA to protect the bees during the winter time. The bees are going to placed back into the observation hive by the end of April.

Additionally, bumblebees are becoming extinct due to climate change, according to National Geographic . These insects help pollinate many flowers and important crops like tomatoes, blueberries and squash.







