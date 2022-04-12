ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA warns about ‘intexticated’ driving as fatal wrecks rise in Texas

By Sharon Raissi
 1 day ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Don’t drive intoxicated. Don’t drive intexticated.

That’s the motto for AAA Texas’s campaign during Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Deaths continue to increase on Texas roadways, in part because of distracted driving.

“Research shows that looking down at your phone for two seconds, while behind the wheel, doubles your risk for a crash,” said AAA Texas Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “AAA Texas reminds all drivers to never drive intoxicated or intexticated as both have deadly consequences.”

According to the latest statistics from TxDOT, 431 people died in Texas last year in crashes involving distracted driving. That number was a 17% increase from 2020 and a 14% increase from 2019. TxDOT data shows there were 2,935 serious injuries caused by distracted driving last year.

AAA Texas said that distracted driving is especially dangerous for pedestrians and bicyclists, as non-drivers account for nearly one in five distracted driving deaths.

51% of drivers admitted they text and/or email on their phone while alone in the vehicle, per a AA Foundation for Traffic Safety survey.

The goal of AAA Texas campaign is to increase the social stigma of using a phone behind the wheel on par with the stigma that exists with impaired driving.

AAA encourages drivers to eliminate distracted driving by following the tips below:

  • Put it away. Place your mobile device out of sight to prevent temptation.
  • Know where you’re going. If using a navigation system, program the destination before driving.
  • Pull over. If you have to call or text while on the road, pull off the road safely and stop first.
  • Ask passengers for help. If riding with someone, seek their help to navigate, make a call or send a message.
  • Be a good passenger. Speak out if the driver of your vehicle is distracted.
  • Don’t be a distraction. Avoid calling or texting others when you know they are driving.
  • Everyone should prevent being intexticated. Just as drivers need to pay attention, so do pedestrians and bicyclists. Never call, text or play games while walking or cycling.

For more information, visit AAA’s website .

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

