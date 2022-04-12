ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dirk or Luka? Mavericks GOAT tweet friends want Luka’s autograph over his

By Caleb Wethington
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS (KDAF) — Which autograph would you rather have, Luka Doncic’s or Dirk Nowitzki’s?. The Mavericks’ greatest of all...

