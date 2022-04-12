ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenedi Anderson withdraws from 'American Idol.' Here's what she said to fans.

By Marco della Cava and Laura Peters
"American Idol" hopeful Kenedi Anderson addressed her reasons for quitting ABC's singing competition Monday night despite rave reviews for her performances from the show's star judges.

The 18-year-old, who grew up in Thibodaux and now lives in Crozet, Virginia, delivered a message on Instagram, where the singer has 124,000 followers.

"For personal reasons, I'm unable to continue on 'American Idol,' " Anderson posted. "This has been one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I know it's necessary."

Anderson thanked the judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan – and the show.

"Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way," she wrote.

The show's longtime host, Ryan Seacrest, announced the news in a clip inserted into Monday's episode after Anderson's performance of "Human" by Christina Perri, which brought the judges to a standing ovation.

"You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now," Seacrest said while sitting at a table. "Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons."

Anderson had been a favorite to win since she auditioned with a soulful rendition of Lady Gaga's "Applause" that inspired the judges to award her one of three platinum tickets, sending her not only to Hollywood Week, but also past the first round of cuts.

"You might be the biggest star we've ever seen," Bryan told Anderson after her audition, which has garnered over 4.9 million views on YouTube. "I truly believe your musical journey for the rest of your life just started right here."

During Hollywood Week, Anderson followed up with more impressive performances, singing Bill Withers' "Lean on Me" with fellow contestant Jordan Chase for the duet round and Bruno Mars' "Talking to the Moon" for the showstoppers round.

Rumors began circulating in blogs last week that Anderson had dropped out after competing in the Top 24, which proved to be true. Her videos from last week were never posted on the "American Idol" website. Anderson's social media has also been pretty silent after last week's performances.

"American Idol's" Top 24 performed at the Disney Aulani Resort in Ko Olina, Hawaii, half appearing Sunday and the others, including Anderson, on Monday.

Anderson, who recently celebrated a birthday, is a senior at Western Albemarle High School in Crozet, Virginia. She and her family lived in Thibodaux from 2010-15, while her father, Justin Anderson, was an assistant coach for Nicholls State University's football team. She has been using Instagram and TikTok to post her music.

Greg Stock, CEO of Thibodaux Regional Health System, and his wife, Monica, are Kenedi's grandparents.

On Sunday night , the Stocks gathered with about three dozen friends and fans at the hospital's Wellness Center to watch the show but learned that Anderson wouldn't perform until Monday night. They watched videos of the young singer performing and shared memories of her time growing up in Thibodaux.

"Kenedi has an amazing voice and is gracious, kind and a friend to all," Greg Stock said Tuesday. "She has handled herself in a very admirable way throughout her musical journey thus far. I am very proud of her. She has a special place in my heart. Kenedi's musical future will be wherever she chooses to take it."

— Marco della Cava is a reporter for USA TODAY. Laura Peters is the trending topics reporter at The News Leader in Staunton, Virginia. The Courier and Daily Comet contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Kenedi Anderson withdraws from 'American Idol.' Here's what she said to fans.

