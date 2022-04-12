ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Steve Nash Was Asked About Ben Simmons Before The Nets Play The Cavs

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Steve Nash was asked about Ben Simmons before the Brooklyn Nets host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers for the play-in tournament on Tuesday at Barclays Center, and for the game they will remain without All-Star forward Ben Simmons.

Before the contest, head coach Steve Nash was asked about Simmons

"I have no idea," Nash said in reference to a report about Simmons. "I don't know where these reports come from. We have no update on the timetable, so I don't think that came from us."

Simmons came over to the Nets in a trade earlier this season that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.

He has yet to play in a game so far during the 2021-22 NBA season with the 76ers or Nets.

The winner of Tuesday's game heads to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

