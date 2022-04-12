ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Wahlberg reveals what would make him bring back Marky Mark

By Jovita Trujillo
 1 day ago

If you were a fan of Mark Wahlberg during his Marky Mark days, you might be excited to find out he is open to bringing him back one day. The actor joined Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday to talk about his upcoming film Father Stu , which hits theaters on April 13th, where he talked about his former alter ego.

Wahlberg had everyone fawning over his six pack in the 90s as he paraded shirtless and rapped as Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. When asked by DeGeneres if he would bring back the rap persona he replied, “yes, under the right circumstances.” However, once he saw a photo on the screen of him wearing nothing but underwear he quickly clarified, “Well I don’t know about that far. But for the right circumstances, yes, and for the right cause absolutely I will.”

If the right charity event does come along, Wahlberg will have to freshen up on his own lyrics because he admitted he doesn’t remember the lyrics to all of his music. “All my songs? No. Absolutely not,” he told DeGeneres when asked.


Thankfully he does remember the lyrics to his fan-favorite “Good Vibrations,” because he performed it so many times. “It’s one of those where- even when I’m remembering lines for a movie, I drill them into my head for such a long time, but give me two days to rehearse, and then yes I can get back into the swing of things,” he said confidently. “I need to just hear it and feel it.”

After making a verbal agreement to find the right charity event that DeGeneres can reintroduce Marky Mark at, the host asked if his kids have ever seen him perform. “They’ve seen videos of me performing, and they’re mortified,” he said with a smile. “Like any time they see a picture of me in the underwear, oh my god. They’d be so embarrassed.”

Fingers crossed Wahlberg and DeGeneres start looking for the right charity event ASAP.

