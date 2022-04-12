ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fast-Rising New Jersey Guard Tahaad Pettiford Picks Up UCLA Men's Basketball Offer

By Benjamin Royer
AllBruins
AllBruins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMRDC_0f7G8Qzv00

One of the young standouts from the Nike EYBL showcase in Orlando is now officially on the Bruins' radar.

View the original article to see embedded media.

A rising East Coast guard has picked up an offer from the Bruins.

Still more than a year away from the 2024 class taking hold of the spotlight, UCLA men’s basketball has sent out its sixth offer for the recruiting class, this time to guard Tahaad Pettiford, as announced by Pro Insight's Andrew Slater on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bruins join Bryant, UConn, Rutgers, Seton Hall and St. Johns in offering the 6-foot-1 prospect, becoming the first program not on the East Coast to reach this step in Pettiford’s recruitment.

The 247 Sports Composite and Rivals have Pettiford ranked as a four-star guard. 247Sports has the shifty playmaker ranked as the No. 5 point guard, No. 4 player in New Jersey and No. 44 overall recruit in the class of 2024, while Rivals has him ranked No. 51 overall.

Pettiford is currently a sophomore at Hudson Catholic High School (NJ) and plays for the New Heights Lightning in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.

At the Nike EYBL showcase in Orlando over the weekend, coach Mick Cronin and assistant coach Darren Savino – who is originally from New Jersey – were in attendance to watch top-level high school prospects, one of which was Pettiford.

In the first session on Sunday, Pettiford led the Lighting to a victory over the Team Takeover, scoring 18 points in front of coaches from across the nation.

UCLA has already been a possibility for Pettiford even before Cronin and Savino offered the surging guard.

On April 1, the rising junior listed Westwood as a location he would like to visit in the near future.

Pettiford joins five-star small forward Naas Cunningham as the second 2024 prospect from New Jersey to pick up an offer from UCLA.

In a 247Sports article from Sunday , National Basketball Analyst Travis Branham listed players that had their stock improve over the Nike EYBL event. Pettiford was included, and Branham wrote a small scouting report about his in-game abilities.

“The Jersey City (N.J.) Hudson Catholic point guard has a dynamic handle, able to create scoring opportunities for himself and others,” Branham wrote. “He makes shots, gets in the lane and has vision as a passer.”

The Bruins have offered three other guards for the class of 2024 — Johnuel Fland, Isaiah Elohim and Vyctorius Miller — all of whom are listed as five-stars by the 247Sports Composite. Tyger Campbell and Amari Bailey are both likely be gone by the time the 2024-2025 season rolls around, and even Will McClendon and Dylan Andrews will be upperclassmen by that point.

UCLA does not have a commit in either its 2023 or 2024 recruiting classes as of Tuesday.

Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories : UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

A Major College Coach Is Emerging For The Lakers Job

With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Los Angeles, CA
College Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
City
Westwood, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Says The Lakers Didn’t Need Russell Westbrook To Be Like He Was In Oklahoma City: “Everybody Had To Make Sacrifices. It Was Tough For Westbrook To Adjust To That.”

Russell Westbrook was expected to push the Los Angeles Lakers back into the championship picture. But he wasn't able to gel with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the squad, and ended up underperforming significantly. Westbrook wasn't able to change his playing style to suit AD and LeBron, and that cost the Lakers dearly during the season. And Anthony Davis pointed that out recently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Bruins#College Basketball#Ucla Men#Pro Insight#Twitter#Rutgers#Seton Hall#Sports Composite#247sports#The Team Takeover
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely ESPN host says Lakers tried to hire him

Either the Los Angeles Lakers are out here playing 8D Parcheesi or they have completely lost their minds. Speaking Monday on “First Take,” an unlikely ESPN host revealed that the Lakers tried to hire him as an assistant coach for this season — retired ex-NBA big man Kendrick Perkins.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Packages To Land Knicks A Needed Star

The Big Apple provides one of the biggest stages for the NBA’s stars to shine. Unfortunately, the New York Knicks don’t have many of them on their current roster. Last season, Julius Randle had the appearance of one. Unfortunately, he regressed considerably in 2021-22. The big man’s scoring has dropped from 24.1 points per game to 20.1. His three-point accuracy has particularly plummeted, connecting on 41.1% of his tries last season and only 30.8% this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Draymond Green Uses 1 Word To Describe Lakers Situation

Draymond Green is not shy about voicing his opinion on anything, so you know the Warriors forward had something to say about the drama involving the Lakers. Los Angeles entered the season with championship aspirations, but wound up imploding and missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers did not even qualify for the play-in tournament.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

2022 WNBA Draft: Round-by-round picks, highlights and quotes

During the 2022 WNBA Draft, On Her Turf was on-site at Spring Studios in New York to provide live updates. See below to relive how this year’s WNBA Draft unfolded. Draft Pick No. 1: The first pick of the night is in! With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, the Atlanta Dream selects Rhyne Howard. Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy has called Howard a “once-in-a-lifetime” player.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez, Girlfriend Go Viral At Timberwolves-Clippers Game

On Tuesday night, the first two play-in games for the NBA playoffs took place with two marquee matchups. In the early window, the Brooklyn Nets took care of business against the Cleveland Cavaliers to set up a date with the Boston Celtics. The second game of the night featured a battle between the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
BOSTON, MA
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
719
Followers
824
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy