Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 3 (5-4 AGG): Tuchel’s Blues heartbroken as Benzema strikes in extra-time to earn semi-final spot

By Mark Irwin
 1 day ago
BRAVE CHELSEA almost produced an incredible comeback but were ultimately dumped out of the Champions League on what looked set to be an historic night at Real Madrid.

The Blues' defence of their European crown looked to be over after last week's first leg.

Karim Benzema ended brave Chelsea's defence of the Champions League Credit: Reuters
Sub Rodrygo rescued Real Madrid late on against Chelsea Credit: Reuters

Karim Benzema's hat-trick at Stamford Bridge fired Los Blancos to a 3-1 win and seemingly put them within touching distance of the semi finals.

But Thomas Tuchel's men produced an outstanding display to get themselves back into it at the Bernabeu.

Mason Mount's early strike gave them belief of a comeback and Antonio Rudiger made it to 2-0 on the night shortly after the break to level the tie.

Timo Werner then fired Chelsea 3-0 up as they looked to heading for the last four.

But substitute Rodrygo rescued Madrid late on with his first touch off the bench to make it 4-4 on aggregate and send the tie to extra time.

And suddenly the tie appeared to be turning as Benzema headed home moments into the additional half hour to put 5-4 up.

The Blues threw everything but the kitchen sink at Madrid throughout the closing stages, but the LaLiga side held on just to advance after a thrilling night.

Full match report to follow...

