ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo area reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 1 recovery

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fort Hood soldiers sentenced in Texas human trafficking case

Two US Army soldiers stationed at Fort Hood base in Texas have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in an illegal human smuggling operation.Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams, 22, were among a group of soldiers who picked up undocumented immigrants and drove them elsewhere in the state while wearing their uniforms, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.Gore acted as a recruiter, paying soldiers $2,000 per trip, and Williams went along on one trip, US Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said.The pair pleaded guilty in December to conspiring to transport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Coronavirus
Amarillo, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Amarillo, TX
Government
Potter County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
County
Potter County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Amarillo, TX
Potter County, TX
Government
KTVZ

A 13-year-old was behind the wheel in Texas crash that killed 9 people and left two University of the Southwest golfers critically injured

A 13-year-old boy drove the pickup truck involved in a fiery head-on collision in Texas that killed nine people, including six University of the Southwest golfers and their coach, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Thursday. Preliminary information indicates the left front tire of the pickup was a spare...
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 arrested in Potter County on drug charges

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office report the arrest of three people during a search warrant for drugs Friday, at a residence on the 5200 block of Sherrill Drive. A news release from the sheriff’s office said that while deputies were approaching the house with the three people inside […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
Texas Observer

Will Governor Greg Abbott Stop Melissa Lucio’s Execution?

Supporters of the 53-year-old Latina mother hope for a last-minute reprieve. Fourteen years ago, Melissa Lucio was sentenced to death for killing the youngest of her 12 children, Mariah, in Harlingen. She is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on April 27. Unless the courts or the governor intervene before then, she will become the first Latina woman to be put to death in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Amarillo Alerts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Fire near Ruidoso forcing evacuations

RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) – A wind-driven fire just east of Ruidoso in the Homestead Loop neighborhood has consumed at least one property and forced evacuations in the surrounding area. According to the Village of Ruidoso Facebook page, the fire started near McBride Drive, but has jumped to Gavilan Canyon Road. The fire was spreading north […]
RUIDOSO, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police provide information on string of recent storage unit burglaries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department recently provided information regarding a string of storage unit burglaries throughout 2020 and 2021. According to a news release from the department, officers took reports on 272 burglaries of storage units in 2020 and 2021 combined. The release states that 95 of those reports were […]
AMARILLO, TX
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 5 additional deaths, 339 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 21, 2022, there are currently 623 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 5 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,651 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed...
CHARLESTON, WV
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Panhandle Pride, Inc., offers 2022 event updates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Panhandle Pride, Inc., announced that it will host a press conference for city officials and other invited guests at the Starlight Ranch at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. According to released information, the event will focus on updates and planning regarding 2022 pride events. Not only will the planned press conference address […]
PANHANDLE, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Names of eight of nine who died in horrific crash involving University of the Southwest golf teams released

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of eight of the nine people killed in a horrific collision Tuesday night in western Texas. Six members of the University of the Southwest golf teams and their coach were among those who died after a pickup truck collided head-on with their 17-passenger van on the way home from a tournament.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves a sheriff's deputy dead

A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
POLITICS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy