Monday’s Sunset Viewed From The High Road To Taos

A gunman's rampage in a packed New York City subway car Tuesday morning set off a frenzied search that ended about 29 hours later — with an investigation spread across multiple states, forensics analysts scrutinizing security video and social media, and a tip to a Crime Stoppers hotline leading to a suspect's arrest on the street.
It was the first time he had leveled the accusation of “genocide” against his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin, for the atrocities committed by his forces in Ukraine. But President Joe Biden was clear about why he did so. “I called it genocide because it’s become clearer and...
President Biden announced Wednesday that his administration would authorize $800 million in additional security assistance to Ukraine, including artillery, helicopters and armored personnel carriers. Biden said in a statement that he briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the new assistance in a phone call earlier Wednesday. “The Ukrainian military has...
Twitter investors can thank Elon Musk, who went from an active user to the company's largest shareholder after being miffed at the social media giant's contradictory free speech principles. It’s been a little less than two weeks since the so-called "free speech absolutist" took a surprise 9.2% stake in the...
An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to forcibly touching a woman at a New York nightclub in 2018. Gooding, 54, the Oscar-winning star of “Jerry Maguire,” entered the plea nearly three years after was arrested. The case was delayed several times as his lawyers sought to get charges reduced or dismissed.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken was hard at work in the batting cage, just a few steps from the dugout, when suddenly the call came: The San Francisco Giants needed her to coach at first base. She quickly pulled off her sweatshirt, grabbed her No. 92 jersey and...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Wednesday announced he was halting thorough truck inspections at the border shared with the Mexican state of Nuevo León, easing a new policy he issued last week to stem the flow of migrants crossing into his state. During a Wednesday press conference with...
Comments / 0