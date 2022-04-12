City of Surrey declares snow emergency

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most of the snow has stopped falling in the capital city, but cleanup is just beginning. Snowdrifts are no joke; one drift was about waist deep or about three feet tall. This is not the case everywhere in the city but outside of Bismarck, there are cases where the snowdrifts could even be higher than this one by several feet. The good news is that plow operations may get to residential streets soon.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 9 HOURS AGO