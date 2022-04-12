City of Surrey declares snow emergency

BISMARCK, N.D. – UPDATE (4/13 at 5:45 p.m.): The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 east and westbound from Jamestown to Bismarck due to extreme winter weather, blowing snow, and snow accumulation. ORIGINAL STORY (4/13 at 1 p.m.): The North Dakota...
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Many North Dakota communities have issued no travel advisories due to the storm. The City of Dickinson issued theirs early in the day as the blowing snow reduced visibility to near zero making driving difficult on the roads. High winds and heavy snow made their way...
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Fire Department is warning homeowners to pay attention to snow drifting around their houses to avoid possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Snow can pile up, blocking your home’s exhaust vents or furnace vents, causing a backup of carbon monoxide and trapping it inside of your home.
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Weather conditions continue to worsen throughout northwest North Dakota. Wednesday morning, officials announced the closing of Highways 2 and 85, and blowing snow continues to make travel difficult around the city. On Tuesday, Williams County officials activated their emergency operations center to monitor the storm and work with local personnel. They say plows have been busy trying to keep emergency routes open.
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Our meteorologists have been working hard to keep us all informed during this historic blizzard. They’ve put in a lot of hours in the First Warn Forecast Center, and they’ve also braved the elements and provided live reports from outside our station during our newscasts.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve all been looking to the forecast for signs of moisture in any form, and we’re certainly going to get a lot over the next two or three days. Ranchers with new baby calves have a different perspective. In western and central North Dakota...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most of the snow has stopped falling in the capital city, but cleanup is just beginning. Snowdrifts are no joke; one drift was about waist deep or about three feet tall. This is not the case everywhere in the city but outside of Bismarck, there are cases where the snowdrifts could even be higher than this one by several feet. The good news is that plow operations may get to residential streets soon.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The weather is not only impacting the roads across North Dakota but has the potential to influence power as well. Montana-Dakota Utilities reports one power outage in the state as of 2 p.m. The affected area is Selfridge. Officials have not yet released an estimate for service restoration.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While many people stayed home due to work and school being canceled, Ace’s 24-hour Towing was still on duty. Mark Adolf with Ace’s Towing had packed away his coveralls and was preparing to shift his work to more spring and summer activity. But this week’s blizzard put him back in winter-like action.
BISMARCK, N.D. – Due to the 12-plus inches of heavy wet snow, residential street snow plowing is taking three times longer than normal. In order to reopen the city streets as quickly as possible, Roads and Street crews will begin by making two plow passes down the center of the road to allow for vehicles to pass in opposing lanes.
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot International Airport may be closed, but crews are still hard at work keeping the runway clear. A handful of crew members are keeping an eye on conditions out on the runway, and working around the clock to keep things open. The overnight crew said they were relieved by the day crew, and the work goes on.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds,” is the unofficial motto of the U.S. Postal Service, but it didn’t apply in Bismarck-Mandan on Wednesday. The U.S. Post Offices in...
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - As a severe winter storm arrives in Williston, public works crews began work this morning to keep the roadways clear. Snowplows took off at 4 a.m. Wednesday, moving snow that has been falling since Tuesday afternoon. Officials say they will start with roads near the hospital and fire station, and then move on to other emergency streets.
MINOT, N.D. — The Minot Police Department issued a “no travel” recommendation Tuesday night, in a statement. Police Chief John Klug asked residents in a statement to, “Stay home and only travel in Minot if it’s absolutely necessary.”. Klug added that the recommendation is in...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All week, we’ve brought you coverage looking back at one of the worst storms in North Dakota history, the blizzard of 1997. The state’s National Guard supported North Dakota’s communities during the blizzard and the historic flood that followed. Few disasters stick in...
DICKINSON, N.D. – Dickinson Public Works Staff has been working hard throughout the day to keep Priority One and Priority Two roadways open. City Crews had also started plowing some residential neighborhoods. Due to high winds, reduced visibility, and safety risks to citizens and staff, the decision was made...
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Hardware stores had to make some adjustments on short notice to help people get ready for the storm. Mowers were pushed aside to make room for snowblowers and shovels in April at Ace Hardware in Minot. ”We haven’t had a really good spring blizzard in a...
