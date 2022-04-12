Loretto City Offices Closed Friday

Dieterich Village Hall will be closed on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in order to start the moving process to new Village Hall. Normal office hours will resume at old Village Hall on Wednesday, March 30th. Payments and paperwork may be dropped anytime in the drop box right of the front door.
CHICAGO (CBS) – With boating season just a few weeks away the City of Chicago is getting ready by testing the Adams Street bridge over the river.The bridge will be closed from now until 2:30 p.m. for testing.Traffic heading west will be re-routed down Franklin to Van Buren to cross the river then back up Canal to Adams.
Freezing rain and sleet early Friday morning has led to some slippery roads in Aroostook County and western New Brunswick. Some schools are closed and drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution. Houlton area schools (MSAD 29) are closed Friday due to the freezing rain and poor...
VINELAND — Sixth Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for paving, police said. To manage traffic, Wood and Plum streets will be converted from one-way to two-way streets while Sixth Street is closed, police said. Those attempting to access the Police Department can do...
(Audubon) Officials in Audubon County have a decision to make on how to handle funds from the sale of the Valley Business Park. The Board of Supervisor’s met Tuesday with Audubon County Economic Development (ACED). “We had a very long, philosophical discussion about what is entailed in economic development and what is the best way to proceed. We are sitting on about $1.25 million from the proceeds of the sale of the Valley Business Park and ACED would like to have access to that money and use it for a variety of things. They came with a good presentation outlining what they would like to do with the money.”
Comments / 0