Loretto City Offices Closed Friday

(Audubon) Officials in Audubon County have a decision to make on how to handle funds from the sale of the Valley Business Park. The Board of Supervisor’s met Tuesday with Audubon County Economic Development (ACED). “We had a very long, philosophical discussion about what is entailed in economic development and what is the best way to proceed. We are sitting on about $1.25 million from the proceeds of the sale of the Valley Business Park and ACED would like to have access to that money and use it for a variety of things. They came with a good presentation outlining what they would like to do with the money.”

