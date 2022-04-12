ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Scandal-plagued Matt Gaetz is glorified by Trumpy rapper in new song: 'He's the chosen one'

By Warren Rojas
Business Insider
 1 day ago

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida on January 28, 2021 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

  • Trump superfan Kurt Jantz has released a song titled "Matt Gaetz."
  • Jantz sings the Florida Republican's praises throughout.
  • "He knows politics is entertainment," is one of the Gaetz-related lyrics.

A very relaxed Rep. Matt Gaetz tries to raise the roof and bounces around on stage for a bit in the video for a new rap song that touts the polarizing House Republican as "a Florida legend."

Gaetz doesn't just bop across the screen a few times, either. The song, which was released by MAGA rapper Kurt Jantz under his stage name, Forgiato Blow, is actually titled "Matt Gaetz" and features various lyrics praising the three-term lawmaker.

"He's the chosen one, yeah; Dedicated congressman; Matt Gaetz show him love," Jantz sings while scenes flash from a boozy bash that took place during the Conservative Political Action Conference meeting that swarmed Orlando in late February (an attendee sports a bright yellow CPAC ID towards the beginning of the video).

The Gaetz worship doesn't stop there, as Jantz showers him with accolades including that "President Trump knows real talent when he sees it." Jantz also pays him a very Trumpy compliment, extolling that Gaetz "knows politics is entertainment."

Gaetz, who remains embroiled in an ongoing sex trafficking investigation , celebrated the bass-y valentine on Twitter.

"Going to the top of the charts w this!" Gaetz wrote about the auto-tuned tribute.

Gaetz's staff declined to answer questions about the video shoot or how he and Jantz first met. The two apparently ran across each other at least once before, overlapping at an August 2021 campaign stop according to reporting by the Tampa Bay Times.

"Congressman Gaetz is a big fan of this future #1 hit, though he can't claim credit for its conception, composition, or lyrics," Gaetz spokesman Joel Valdez told Insider about the unusual collaboration.

Jantz, meanwhile, has made a career out of all things Trump.

He wears a Trump mask while riding around his native St. Petersburg, Florida in the video for his song "Silver Spoon," poses in front of a tractor-trailer plastered with the twice-impeached former president's face in the video for his song "Trump Train," and participates in a Trump-related boat parade in his song "4 More Years."

Tampa Bay radio station WMNF reported last year that Jantz held open auditions for extras to appear in the video for his song "Ashli Babbitt." Babbitt was the Trump supporter who was shot and killed just steps from the House chamber during the January 6, 2021 siege at the US Capitol .

Jantz was reportedly in DC during the January 6, 2021 attack on Congress but told CNN he did not enter the Capitol.

Jantz is the grandson of Auto Trader founder Stuart Arnold. He has toured with '90s rapper Vanilla Ice and released a song with him in 2021.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 28

Ultimate One ⚓
1d ago

Going to top of the charts? I think it's the other way, it's at the Bottom! Just like Greene said, they are the Bottom of the Republican Party!

Reply
15
Johnny Showgoer
18h ago

Remember when Trump called Covid-19 a Hoax and suggested injecting disinfectants into the human body for Covid-19 treatment?

Reply
7
SMARTALECK
17h ago

Do Matt Gaetz and Don Jr. share the same hair stylist? Aren't they related somehow? These guys all seem the same to me.🤣😂🤣

Reply
5
#The Chosen One#Rap Song#Rapper#Republican#House#Maga#Cpac
