Karim Benzema heads Real Madrid past Chelsea into Champions League semifinals

By Alex Kirkland
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKarim Benzema stole the show once again as Real Madrid did just enough to eliminate Chelsea from the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night with a 5-4 aggregate win in their quarterfinal tie. Carlo Ancelotti's side came into the match with the upper hand after riding...

ESPN

Villarreal stun Bayern Munich to book Champions League semifinal spot

Underdogs Villarreal scored an 88th minute equaliser through substitute Samuel Chukwueze to snatch a stunning 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich and advance to the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate win on Tuesday. Six-time European champions Bayern, who had won 12 of their previous 13 home games in the...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Madrid, Villarreal defend Champions League leads

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. BAYERN MUNICH vs. VILLARREAL (0-1) Villarreal is a draw away from upsetting six-time champion Bayern Munich thanks to its impressive win in the first leg at home last week, when Bayern was happy to leave only a goal down heading into the return match at home. The German club is trying to return to the semifinals after being eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain at this stage last season while defending the title. Villarreal, the Europa League champion, is relishing its first quarterfinals since 2009. The modest club is based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain. Excluding his time at PSG from 2016-18, Villarreal coach Unai Emery has won 21 consecutive two-leg knockout ties in Europe since 2015 — with Sevilla, Arsenal and Villarreal.
CBS Sports

Thierry Henry: Luka Modric Champions League assist for Real Madrid against Chelsea 'absolutely perfect'

It might just be the pass we all remember from the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League when it is all said and done. Real Madrid's 5-4 aggregate win over Chelsea in the quarterfinals produced a marvelous moment in Tuesday's second leg. With Real down 3-0 at home and 4-3 on aggregate, they had to score in the final 15 minutes to force extra time. They did it on an all-time assist by Luka Modric. Take a look:
Daily Mail

'When I scored I thought "we are through"': Timo Werner admits he believed he had sent Chelsea into the Champions League semi-finals when he beat Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois with 15 minutes remaining

Timo Werner has admitted thinking his goal in the Bernabeu Stadium had floored Real Madrid in Tuesday's breathless Champions League quarter-final second leg. Chelsea prevailed 3-2 in Madrid but exited the competition 5-4 on aggregate after extra-time. Werner struck midway through the second half to put Chelsea into a 3-0...
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
Yardbarker

Manchester United to Complement Cristiano Ronaldo With Summer Transfer Priority

Manchester United see a striker to play along with Cristiano Ronaldo as a key target for themselves in the summer transfer window, claims a journalist. While Ronaldo's future isn't completely sorted yet, Erik ten Hag's arrival can bring about certain changes in the squad and the playing style. This can have a bearing on the future of Ronaldo in the summer.
SPORTbible

Villarreal Post The Perfect Response After Defeating Bayern Munich

Villarreal made a mockery of any chat about La Liga being a 'Farmers League,' as they knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League, and then they literally mocked it. All the talk this week has been how the Premier League is the best league in the world, especially with Manchester City and Liverpool considered the two best sides in the world.
theScore

Watch: Real Madrid rocked by Chelsea's Rudiger

Chelsea erased a two-goal deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu after Antonio Rudiger's header followed Mason Mount's finish earlier in Tuesday's second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal meeting. Real Madrid players contested the corner that led to Rudiger's goal after the referee incorrectly ruled the ball had deflected off Luka...
