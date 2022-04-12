Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Kanawha; Logan; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Raleigh Gusty showers will impact portions of eastern Kanawha, southeastern Mingo, southeastern Roane, northwestern Raleigh, eastern Logan, northwestern Wyoming, southwestern Clay, northwestern Fayette and Boone Counties through 145 AM EDT At 112 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty showers extending from near Clendenin to near Hinch. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Charleston, Pineville, Montgomery, Chesapeake, Marmet, Oceana, Belle, Clendenin, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Smithers, Man, Pratt, Van, Pinch, Gilbert Creek, Mallory, Burnwell and Hanover. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 10 and 24, and near mile marker 33. Interstate 77 in West Virginia near mile marker 96. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 63 and 95. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
